FBI responds after flight headed to Mexico diverts to Texas over ‘security concern’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight from Minneapolis to Mexico on Wednesday had to be diverted to El Paso due to a “security concern,” drawing a response from the FBI.

Sun Country Airlines Flight 593 was forced to make an unscheduled stop in El Paso, near the US-Mexico border. The plane reportedly landed without incident, according to NBC News.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was “diverted to El Paso out of an abundance of caution in response to a security concern,” according to a statement released by Sun County Airlines. All of the passengers exited the plane safely and were provided with overnight accommodations, the airline said.

According to CBS News, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the situation, a passenger on the plane reportedly found a note threatening everyone on the flight. It was reportedly the note that forced the plan to land prematurely.

"We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern," Sun Country Airlines wrote.

The FBI wrote in a statement on X that it was responding to a situation at the El Paso International Airport on Wednesday.

“At approximately 4:15pm MST, FBI El Paso was notified by our partners at El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center of a diverted airplane heading to El Paso, Texas, from Minneapolis,” FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said in a statement.

The law enforcement office did say that its purpose at the site was to "assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and the flight crew aboard the plane."

"FBI El Paso wants to thank the 156 passengers for your patience as our team conducted interviews to determine the circumstances behind the reported security concern," Morales said.

Later on Wednesday, the FBI released another statement, saying it had "determined there was no threat to the safety of the passengers, flight crew, or the airplane."

The flight's final destination was Mazatlan, a coastal town in Mexico's Sinaloa state.

It is unclear if the passengers who were deplaned returned to Minneapolis or were provided new transportation to Mazatlan.

"We apologize to our passengers and all those affected by this situation, but safety and security are out highest priorities," Sun Country Airlines wrote in its statement. "We will do everything to minimize the disruption and get travelers to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible."