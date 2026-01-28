FBI searching elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection to 2020 vote
FBI officers were excuting the search warrant Wednesday, according to a report
Federal investigators were executing a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection with the 2020 vote, officials said.
FBI agents were “executing a court-authorized law enforcement action” at the county’s main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta, an FBI spokesperson told the Associated Press on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story...
