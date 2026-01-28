Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI searching elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection to 2020 vote

FBI officers were excuting the search warrant Wednesday, according to a report

Isabel Keane in New York

Federal investigators were executing a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection with the 2020 vote, officials said.

FBI agents were “executing a court-authorized law enforcement action” at the county’s main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta, an FBI spokesperson told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story...

