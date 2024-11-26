Fugitive on FBI’s most wanted list arrested in north Wales after 20 years on the run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An animal rights extremist accused of carrying out two California bombings in 2003 was arrested in the UK after being on the run for more than twenty years.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested Monday in a rural area of north Wales, the National Crime Agency said on Tuesday. San Diego was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, with officials offering a $250,000 reward for information on him.

Investigators say San Diego planted two bombs that exploded about an hour apart on August 28, 2003, on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. He's also accused of setting off another bomb police say was “strapped with nails” at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California, a month later.

open image in gallery A photo from 2009 showing FBI Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division Michael J. Heimbach announcing Daniel Andreas San Diego as the latest addition to the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist List” ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bombings didn't injure anyone, but authorities said the biotechnology bomb was intended to harm first responders.

Police believe San Diego bombed the firms because they worked with another organization that had conducted experiments on animals, according to NBC. The FBI says the 46-year-old is a vegan who worked as a computer network specialist and has owned a handgun.

"Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

"There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way,” he added.

San Diego is in custody after making his first court appearance in Westminster Magistrates' Court to face extradition.

Additional reporting from AP.