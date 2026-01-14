Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI has searched the home of a Washington Post reporter who was covering the Trump administration’s mass firings of federal employees.

The search was part of an investigation into the possible sharing of classified documents, the newspaper reported.

Agents took the rare step Wednesday of searching the Virginia home of Hannah Natanson, seizing her phone, a Garmin watch, one personal laptop and anotherWashington Post-issued computer.

It was not immediately clear what sensitive information prompted the search, but investigators told Natanson that she is not the target of the probe, according to The Post.

The newspaper’s reporting of the incident characterized the search of its reporter’s home as “highly unusual and aggressive.”

open image in gallery The FBI has searched the home of a Washington Post reporter who was covering the Trump administration’s federal firings ( AFP/Getty )

The warrant to search Natanson’s home, who was present at the time, said that law enforcement was probing a system administrator based in Maryland with top security clearance.

Aurelio Perez-Lugones was named in an FBI affidavit and has been accused of accessing and taking classified intelligence reports home with him.

Natanson has spent the past year covering the Trump administration’s reshaping of the government and in December 2025, wrote a first-person account of how she has spoken with federal employees to learn of their experiences.

It was titled: “I am The Post’s ‘federal government whisperer.’ It’s been brutal.”

In the early months of President Donald Trump’s second administration, he wasted no time in carrying out thousands of mass layoffs via the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, overseen by billionaire Elon Musk.

open image in gallery Thousands of mass layoffs were carried out via Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency as sources reached out to Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson ( AFP via Getty Images )

The move brought Natanson 1,169 new sources, according to her own reporting, which detailed how she was “nearly broken” by the workload.

“I would gain a new beat, a new editor and 1,169 contacts on Signal, all current or former federal employees who decided to trust me with their stories,” Natanson wrote.

In one of the messages she received from a Defense Department staffer, they told her: “I understand the risks. But getting the truth and facts out is so much more important.”

“I’d never thought I’d be leaking info like this,” another Justice Department worker told Natanson, according to her account.

Perez-Lugones is currently detained and is due to appear in a federal Baltimore court Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.