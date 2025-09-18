Chubby cub contest kicks off Alaska’s viral Fat Bear Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The annual online phenomenon, Fat Bear Week, is set to commence, with Alaska’s formidable brown bears preparing to vie for this year’s fattest title.

The wildly popular contest sees the public cast their votes for the most corpulent ursine.

The main event featuring adult bears kicks off next week, but first comes a "chubby cubby appetizer" on Thursday.

Voters can support their favourite adolescent bear in the Fat Bear Jr. category until Friday, with the winner earning a spot in the primary contest.

Established in 2014, the event highlights the remarkable resilience of these brown bears. Each autumn, they gorge on abundant salmon in the Brooks River, within remote Katmai National Park and Preserve, accumulating vital fat reserves to endure harsh winters. Spectators can observe their progress via livestream cameras.

Mike Fitz, an explore.org naturalist who initiated the contest as a Katmai ranger, explained: "It really is an opportunity for people to think about how bears survive, what they need to do to survive, what the ecosystem provides them and look at their individual success stories, as well."

Thanks to an abundant sockeye run this year, organisers anticipate an especially robust lineup of contestants.

open image in gallery Cub 128 will be among the contestants in Fat Bear Jr ( National Park Service )

How to vote in Fat Bear Week

The 12 bears — which will be announced Monday — will be featured in the single-elimination, bracket-style tournament. All voting is done online at www.fatbearweek.org, with the winner declared September 30.

The first round features eight bears squaring off in four separate contests to advance to the second round. Four bears receive first-round byes.

There are about 2,200 brown bears within Katmai, a 6,562-square-mile (16,997-square-kilometer) park on the Alaska Peninsula, which extends from the state’s southwest corner toward the Aleutian Islands. To be featured in the contest, the bears must frequent the area of the main Brooks Camp.

Getting a bear on a scale is impossible

Actually weighing the bears would be a dangerous and monumental task, so it's up to voters to judge size by looks alone. Male brown bears at Katmai weigh about 700 to 900 pounds (318 kg to 408 kg) mid-summer and can bloat to over a 1,000 pounds (454 kg) by September or October, thanks to successful foraging.

open image in gallery Grazer, the defending champion of Fat Bear Week ( National Park Service )

A 1,200-pound (544 kg) male bear isn’t unusual at Katmai. Others have been estimated to be about 1,400 pounds (635 kg). Females are about half to two-thirds the size of adult males.

Not all about the fatness

There are factors other than girth to consider, Fitz said.

Voters could consider the challenges some contestants have had to overcome, such as the multitasking females who protect their young and produce milk for the cubs while also fattening up for winter themselves.

There’s precedent for a mama bear to take the prize. Grazer, the two-time defending Fat Bear Week champion, beat one of the biggest bears in the Brooks River, Chunk, in the 2024 final.

Even though the contest is virtual, the two bears did actually fight it out in the park months earlier. Chunk attacked one of Grazer’s cubs after it fell over a waterfall, an attack that was broadcast live. Grazer fought off Chunk, but the cub later died.

open image in gallery Chunk probably broke his jaw in a fight with another bear ( National Park Service )

Chunk adapts to a newly broken jaw

Chunk is back at the park this year but returned to Brooks River in June with a broken jaw, Fitz said. The right side of his jaw is hanging loose and will never heal properly.

It probably happened in a fight with another bear. When they attack each other, they target the head and neck, and sometimes they lock jaws. The torque can snap a brown bear’s mandible.

The good news for Chunk is that he’s already adapted to his new disability and it doesn't seem to have affected his appetite. He remains one of the largest bears on the river.

Exceptional salmon run equals fat bears

Brooks Falls is famous for brown bears snagging salmon out of the air as the fish try to jump upstream to get to their spawning ground.

open image in gallery Bear 26 male cub will be among the contestants in Fat Bear Jr ( National Park Service )

That didn’t happen much this year, as an exceptional salmon run reduced the need for bears to compete for fishing spots at the falls.

“We are kind of expecting really to have some of the fattest bears we’ve ever seen in the event,” Fitz said.

Fat Bear Jr.

Fat Bear Jr. is going to have a familial feel to it this year.

In one semifinal Thursday, cub 128 Junior will face off against a pair of cubs competing together.

Cub 128 Junior is the offspring of two-time champ Grazer and sibling of the bear killed by Chunk in 2024.

She will face the 803s, cubs from bear 803. They are known for being mischievous, trying to get into vehicles and boats, and playing with one of the livestream cameras.

The other semifinal pits siblings from the same spring litter of bear 26. 26 Female is smaller and lighter in color than her brother, 26 Male, and a little more subdued. The male is bolder than his sister, which might give him an edge if food is limited.