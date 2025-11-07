Farmers’ Almanac announces last edition after 208 years of publishing
It has long been relied on for its weather predictions
After more than two centuries, the Farmers' Almanac, a publication long relied upon by farmers and gardeners for its weather predictions, is set to cease publication.
The Maine-based institution announced on Thursday that its 2026 edition will be its last, citing mounting financial pressures and the challenges of operating within today's “chaotic media environment.”
Its online presence will also conclude in December.
First printed in 1818 – and distinct from New Hampshire's older Old Farmer’s Almanac – it has for centuries employed a "secret formula" involving sunspots, planetary positions, and lunar cycles to craft its renowned long-range weather forecasts.
Beyond its headline-grabbing meteorological predictions, the almanac also offered practical advice, from gardening tips and trivia to natural remedies such as catnip for pain relief or elderberry syrup for immunity.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future,” editor Sandi Duncan said in a statement.
“Its spirit and true goal of spreading a way of thinking — one that values simplicity, seasonal wisdom, and the amazing gifts from nature will live on for eternity thanks to our fans and readers.”
The annual publication is usually released by late August or early September.
"We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and grateful to our loyal staff, readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years,” Duncan said.
In 2017, when Farmers' Almanac reported a circulation of 2.1 million in North America, its editor said it was gaining new readers among people interested in where their food came from and who were growing fresh produce in home gardens.
Many of these readers live in cities, prompting the publication to feature skyscrapers as well as an old farmhouse on its cover.
