Students at a San Diego high school were left outraged after learning their school’s gymnasium was rented to a streamer who filmed a 24-hour livestream allegedly featuring sexually suggestive and otherwise inappropriate content, according to reports.

The gym at Canyon Crest Academy was rented Saturday by a Twitch streamer who goes by Wubby or “PayMoneyWubby,” for an event sponsored by Fansly, a platform similar to OnlyFans.

Students became curious about the event after they were barred from using the gym on Friday, ultimately leading to several being exposed to the inappropriate livestream, NBC San Diego reported.

“It feels nasty. It’s gross. I’m astonished. I can’t believe my school would let a bunch of basically semi, like, porn stars come to the school and film on my campus,” student Giordano Bruno said.

The “24-Hour Tag” event required four contestants to “survive” 24 hours in the school gym. Each received “punishments” if they got caught in the games of tag. Contestants used profanity, wore sashes with inappropriate phrases, licked chocolate off women’s feet and enacted a mocking parody of the crucifixion of Jesus during the event, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Contestants also reportedly gave a PowerPoint presentation that featured apparently racist statements, including “What does a White man in America face today? Too much Spanish, Black history month (as a whole), Trader Joe’s, China.” The games, filmed with the school’s mascot visible to streamers, was also judged by barely-clothed women, according to the report.

Students expressed their outrage and disgust over the event taking place where they play sports and congregate with other students.

“People have just been saying how disgusting, or like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened,’” student Rihanna Roohanni told NBC San Diego. “It’s not like very safe for students, especially who are underage.”

Another student, Brian Cheng, said the event “ruins” the school’s reputation.

“We're known for, like, studying and academics. Not really like this OnlyFans stuff,” said Cheng, who had to play a basketball game in the same gymnasium Monday night.

“I don't know if I want to use the gym after that, because who knows what they could have done,” Cheng said. “I want them to, like, renovate every single inch of the gym, make sure, like, every inch is cleaned. I don't want to even walk on that.”

The school’s principal, Brett Killeen, slammed the event as “inappropriate, distasteful, and in conflict with our organization’s core values,” in a statement to NBC San Diego.

The district also told the Union-Tribune that the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, a nonprofit separate from the district that raises money for the school, had been responsible for renting out the gymnasium.

The nonprofit confirmed it approved of the rental, but said the company did not disclose specifics about the show, which it says was in violation of their licensing agreement.

The district also said it is considering pursuing legal action against “the parties involved to hold them accountable for the egregious conduct on our school campus.”

Meanwhile, Wubby, who put on the production, disagreed with the overwhelmingly negative response.

“We had a wonderful and very successful event that fully complied with our contractual agreements,” he told NBC, adding, “Based on threats of litigation made by other parties, I cannot comment further at this time.”

His attorney, Jason Brower, insisted that the contract was “exceedingly clear and there was no violation of the contract.”

“This was fully disclosed as to the individuals and activities involved, including sponsorship by Fansly,” Brower said. “Any insinuation which was made by the school and the foundation that they were unaware is both incorrect and potentially defamatory.”

The Independent has contacted Canyon Crest Academy school, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, and Wubby for comment.