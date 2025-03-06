Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities planned to pull several vehicles from the Columbia River on Thursday, including a car believed to have belonged to a Portland couple who vanished in 1958 while out for a drive with their three daughters, including two whose bodies washed up at a dam the following year.

The station wagon believed to belong to Ken and Barbara Martin was found last fall by Archer Mayo, a diver who had been looking for the car for seven years, said Mayo’s representative, Ian Costello. Mayo pinpointed the likely location and dove several times before finding the car upside-down about 50 feet - 15 meters - deep, covered in mud, salmon guts, silt and mussel shells, he said.

“This is a very big development in a case that’s been on the back of Portland’s mind for 66 years,” Costello told The Associated Press.

The Martins took their three daughters on a car ride to the mountains in December 1958 to collect Christmas greenery, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They never returned. The bodies of two daughters were found the following year near the Bonneville Dam, but the rest of the family was never located.

“It's been a high public interest case,” Pete Hughes, a Hood River County sheriff’s deputy, told the AP. After Mayo provided part of the license plate number and other vehicle identifiers, the sheriff's office and the Columbia Gorge major crimes team, along with the Oregon State Crime Lab, arranged to have the car pulled out, he said.

open image in gallery The vehicles are being pulled from the Columbia River today - although authorities can’t say for certain that the car belongs to the Martins. The bodies of two of the daughters were found near the Bonneville Dam, pictured. ( Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We're not 100% sure it's the car,” Hughes said. “It's mostly encased in mud and debris, so we don't know what to expect when we pull it out of the water today.”

Mayo runs a business that finds things that were lost in the river, like watches and rings, but also helps with the recovery of drowning victims, Costello said. He had been looking for a research vessel that sank in 2017 when he learned about the Martin family, Costello said.

Mayo began digging up material on the family and used modeling to pinpoint the possible location, he said. Mayo found other cars nearby, which will need to come out before the construction company pulls out the station wagon and authorities get answers to a 66-year-old mystery, Costello said.

There is a road near where the cars were found underwater. Authorities haven't said whether they think they might find the remains of any other missing people in any of the other vehicles being pulled from the river.