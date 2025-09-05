Families of flood victims to join Texas governor for camp safety bill signing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the days and weeks following the death of his 9-year-old daughter, Lila, at Camp Mystic in the Texas Hill Country, Blake Bonner found himself wondering whether the tragedy was simply an unstoppable act of God or something could have been done to prevent it.

Lila was one of 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors swept to their deaths when fast-rising floodwaters of the Guadalupe River roared through the girls’ summer camp. All told, the destructive flooding in Texas on the Fourth of July killed at least 136 people and washed away homes and vehicles.

“It just became clear to me that this incident was 100% preventable,” Bonner said, “and for a lot of reasons, I was going to do everything in my power, and I was hoping the other parents would as well, to make sure that our girls' legacy wasn't in vain.”

Bonner and many other parents and family members of the girls who died at Camp Mystic were in the Texas House and Senate gallery this week during a special session to see lawmakers give final approval to a series of bills aimed at preventing similar tragedies. Many of them shared hugs, handshakes and tears after they passed.

Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a bill signing ceremony on Friday with legislative leaders and some of the Camp Mystic parents.

The measures aim to improve the safety of children's camps by prohibiting cabins in dangerous parts of flood zones and requiring camp operators to develop detailed emergency plans, train workers and install and maintain emergency warning systems. One allocates $240 million from the state's rainy day fund for disaster relief, along with money for warning sirens and improved weather forecasting.

“All the key tenets that we were looking for were addressed in these bills,” Bonner said.

Matthew Childress, whose 18-year-old daughter Chloe was one of two counselors killed, said the effort by the families to pursue legislation began with a bond that developed through shared grief. As they mourned together, sometimes attending other children's funerals, they grew closer.

When Abbott announced plans to address flooding disaster relief as part of a special session, Childress said, some parents raised concerns that camp safety might get overlooked. Parents started becoming more organized and discussed what their priorities would be for lawmakers to consider.

“That was something that was really important to me, that we move as one, that we have as much unity as possible,” Childress said. “I’m trying to make something positive that can give me purpose, that can give my family purpose, that we can honor Chloe, that we can honor our girls for something that’s positive.”

Many of the families delivered gut-wrenching testimony to lawmakers during hearings in Austin, urging them to pass legislation to help keep campers safe.

Despite their unified voice and the compelling accounts from the parents, there was no guarantee that all the bills would make it to the governor's desk. Childress acknowledged that conservative legislators are typically not eager to impose government regulations on private businesses.

The owners of at least three Kerr County youth camps urged lawmakers to reconsider some of the new proposals, saying the legislation would cause financial hardship, according to a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick obtained by the Texas Tribune.

Childress said he made it clear to legislators that he supports youth camps and wants them to thrive. He believes the new laws will ensure that, and he hopes the legislation becomes a model for other states.

“Our hope is that this win for millions of campers in Texas is potentially something that could be leveraged for the tens of millions of campers in other states across the country,” Childress said.