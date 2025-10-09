Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 22-year-old man who used phony documents to enroll at a Minnesota high school has been accused of sexually abusing teens who thought he was their peer, according to a report.

Multiple parents of White Bear Lake High School students reported possible incidents of sexual assault involving 22-year-old Kelvin Luebke, who school district officials revealed earlier this month enrolled in the school using counterfeit documents.

The warrant application said multiple juvenile girls have contacted police claiming that Luebke was either texting or messaging them on social media, according to KARE 11.

One parent reported that her daughter recognized a mugshot of Luebke online, but knew him as “K.P.,” one of her classmates at the high school, the outlet said.

If the warrant is granted, White Bear Lake police plan to search through his texts, social media messages and photos, according to the report.

He has not been formally charged in connection with these allegations.

open image in gallery Kelvin Luebke, 22, has been accused of using fake documents to enroll in a Minnesota high school ( Hennepin County Sheriff's Office )

A school resource officer is also investigating a claim that Luebke received nude photos from a juvenile girl.

Luebke was arrested on an unrelated charge and released from Washington County Jail.

District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak said Luebke enrolled as a homeless, unaccompanied youth. He had been enrolled in the school for 19 days and participated in football practices, but did not play in any games, Fox 9 reported.

Luebke had presented a birth certificate from another country that showed he was 18 years old and eligible for high school enrollment, Kazmierczak said in a statement.

While enrolling, “there was no reason to believe the official birth certificate was fraudulent,” Kazmierczak said, noting it had “authentic watermarking and official stamps/seals.”

Luebke’s breach into the high school has angered parents in White Bear Lake, a city about 20 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

His enrollment was especially troublesome for State Rep. Elliott Engen, whose district includes White Bear Lake Area Schools, and whose younger brother is currently a senior at the school.

Engen previously shared with KARE11 the school’s football roster, which included “K.J. Perry” listed as a senior cornerback.

He called the situation a “system-wide failure” and demanded the superintendent resign.

“This comes down to failed leadership on the part of Wayne Kazmierczak, and there should be ramifications for that,” Engen said.

Another lawmaker representing the area, State Rep. Brian Curran, instead placed the blame on Luebke, saying, “The person who fraudulently enrolled as an adult in a school for children is responsible for this.”

“Now, how they went about it, that’s something for myself and other leaders in the community to tackle,” he added.

Engen said he hopes the situation results in more safety protocols being introduced for school enrollment procedures.

"I know that White Bear Lake has asserted that they did everything by the book, but if it’s done by the book and yet you have a 22-year-old posing as a 17-year-old, something went wrong," Engen told Fox 9.