Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users are turning to Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell chicken eggs amid a shortage that’s driving up the average cost of one dozen eggs to $4.95 – even if it violates Meta’s policies.

A search for “eggs” on Facebook Marketplace turns up dozens of options from local chicken owners, offering up a carton or two of eggs from their own livestock as some grocery shoppers find it difficult to source eggs.

“I have organic pure eggs from my backyard. You can come pick it up. $10 per dozen,” a chicken-owner from New Jersey wrote in a Facebook post

“Organic eggs from healthy and happy chickens $10 per dozen,” a Facebook user from Massachusetts wrote.

“Just laid’ chicken eggs for sale - we aren’t yolkin’ around!” A chicken-owner in New Hampshire advertised in a listing for eggs going for $5.

open image in gallery Egg cartons for sale are displayed at a grocery store in Michigan. Some people are offering eggs for sale on Facebook marketplace as shortages are reported across the nation ( AP )

While chicken owners may be hoping to capitalize on the recent egg market devastation caused by the avian flu spreading throughout flocks, selling them on Facebook Marketplace is a violation of Meta’s policies.

The tech company explicitly forbids “the buying, selling, or trading of animals or animal products,” which includes “some products from animals intended for consumption, such as raw fish, meat or eggs.”

The Department of Agriculture sets specific standards for shell eggs to be sold with its approval in stores. The grading process examines the exterior of the egg for cleanliness, strength, shape and texture, and the interior of the egg is examined by passing through a light while on a conveyor belt.

Those standards are important to ensure that no defective eggs are passed on to consumers.

open image in gallery Chickens being killed because of bird flu has led to a shortage and rising prices across the U.S. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Recently, egg lovers have had to get creative with their options to obtain a carton or at least avoid paying exorbitant prices. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen 65 percent since the beginning of last year, according to the consumer price index. That’s because there is a national shortage of eggs as millions of egg-laying hens are impacted by the avian flu.

More than 20 million chickens have died or been killed as a result of bird flu, which is spreading between flocks.

The Trump administration has announced plans to tighten measures to prevent avian flu from spreading, including investing $1 billion in containing the outbreak. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins admitted it would take time before people see egg prices come down, though.