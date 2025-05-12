Mysterious exploding bird epidemic ‘horrifying’ Bay Area neighborhood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Why are birds exploding in Richmond, California?

That's the question residents would like answered as birds are dying at what they say is an alarming rate, according to ABC 7.

Local residents described the bird deaths as "very traumatic" and "really violent."

In one video, captured by a Ring security camera, a loud pop can be heard out of frame just before the lifeless body a bird falls to the ground.

Residents have described the sound as reminiscent of a BB gun or a firecracker, and they told ABC 7 that they've been hearing the noise far too often for it to be coincidence.

Birds began exploding in the area several months ago, and at least 13 birds have died since it started, according to ABC 7.

Resident Maximilian Bolling told ABC 7 he believes that problem may be the result of a missing protective seal or insulator on nearby power lines. He said he and other residents have voiced their concerns to PG&E, the regional power company, but said nothing has been done to address them so far.

"[Utility workers] looked up from the ground and said it was fine," Bolling told the broadcaster.

PG&E told ABC 7 that it is aware of the situation, and has launched an investigation to determine whether or not its infrastructure is contributing to the local bird deaths.

Residents are encouraging each other to document instances of bird deaths. Locals have gone so far as to hang up fliers warning passerby of danger from above and instructing them to document any dead birds they notice.

While hearing birds exploding overhead is concerning enough by itself, the resident are also concerned that if the issue is electrical in nature, it could contribute to another serious issue for Californians: wildfires.

"It's cooler and wetter now, but if it happens in the summer, it could easily catch fire," Bolling told ABC 7. "We want this to be solved before that happens."