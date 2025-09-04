Big changes made to Epstein accuser’s memoir after family complains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The publisher of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, has reached an agreement on a final draft with her family, following their public objections to its initial content.

Surviving relatives of the Jeffrey Epstein accuser had expressed concerns that the book presented an “outdated and unduly positive portrait” of her marriage, which ended in the months leading up to her death by suicide in April.

Jordan Pavlin, Knopf’s publisher and editor-in-chief, confirmed the resolution in a statement Wednesday.

“We worked with Virginia’s brothers and their wives to contextualize the narrative Virginia’s memoir presents, and we appreciate their support of this publication,” he said.

“We all believe that Virginia’s voice must be heard, and that her courage in telling her story has the power to offer strength and hope to victims of sexual abuse.

“Nobody’s Girl is a testament to Virginia’s dignity and fortitude in the face of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s monstrous cruelty. Its impact will be profound.”

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre died in April ( PA Media )

A spokesperson for Giuffre's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, Alfred A. Knopf announced that Nobody’s Girl would come out October 21 and called the book a “riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

Family members soon issued a statement saying that Nobody's Girl, which reportedly presents her marriage to Robert Giuffre as part of her healing process, “will undermine Virginia’s credibility as someone who consistently told the truth in her pursuit of justice and accountability.”

The final edition, which Knopf has sent to the printers, includes a foreword that outlines the changes in Giuffre's life since the manuscript was completed in fall 2024.

open image in gallery Relatives of Virginia Giuffre, Daniel Wilson, left, and Sky Roberts, second from left, Amanda Roberts, second from right, and Annie Farmer, right, listen during a Stand with Survivors Rally on Capitol Hill ( AP )

Knopf and her family had spent months working on the language for the foreword, written by Giuffre's collaborator, the author and journalist, Amy Wallace.

Giuffre originally signed in 2023 with Penguin Press, in what Knopf spokesman Todd Doughty said recently was a seven-figure deal.

She moved from Penguin to Knopf along with her acquiring editor, Emily Cunningham, who joined Knopf in 2024. Both Knopf and Penguin are part of Penguin Random House.

Earlier Wednesday, some Giuffre family members joined dozens of survivors of Epstein's abuse at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, where they called on lawyers to release files of the sex trafficking investigation into the late financier and rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to dismiss the issue as a “hoax.”

open image in gallery The Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell ( PA Media )

“No leniency, no deals, no special treatment,” Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother, said at the conference. “The Epstein documents must be unsealed."

Doughty has confirmed that Nobody's Girl mentions Trump, who once employed Giuffre at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but added that he is not accused of any wrongdoing. The publisher has otherwise declined to offer specifics on anyone else named.

Giuffre had contended she was caught up in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring in the 2000s and was exploited by Britain’s Prince Andrew and other influential men.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 in what investigators described as a suicide. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in late 2021 on sex trafficking and other charges.