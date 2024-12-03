Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Houston residents have been left baffled after two billboards hailing the return of Enron appeared in the city, exactly 23 years after the infamous US energy company declared bankruptcy.

On Monday, multiple other promotions appeared including a new Enron website, an full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle, revamped social media accounts and a high-production value promotional video.

However, despite its professional quality, it appears that the “return” of the company is actually an elaborate hoax put on by satirical conspiracy theorist Connor Gaydos.

Enron was a major electricity, natural gas, communications and paper company, which was named by Fortune as “America’s Most Innovative Company” for six years in a row and employed around 20,000 people.

On December 2 2001, the company filed for bankruptcy, after evidence emerged of institutionalized, systematic, and creatively planned accounting fraud – which has been come to known since as the Enron scandal.

A press release posted to social media on Monday – December 2 2024 – claimed that the company was relaunching and was “dedicated to solving the global energy crisis.”

“With a bold new vision, Enron will leverage cutting-edge technology, human ingenuity, and the spirit of adaptation to address the critical challenges of energy sustainability, accessibility, and affordability,” the statement read.

The release also listed four “key pillars of Enron’s vision” – all of which contained business buzzwords and other generalized statements.

open image in gallery Public documents show that the Enron trademark, including the color scheme and logo, were bought in 2020 for $275 by a company co-owned by a sartirical conspiracy theorist ( Getty Images )

“The world is ready for growth, transformation, and rebirth. Enron is ready to lead,” the statement said. The new Enron website contains similar corporate language and stock art, as well as links to job openings, employee testimonials and a minute-long video titled “I am Enron.”

Despite the sleek branding and site revamp, public documents show that the trademark “Enron” was in fact bought in 2020 by The College Company LLC, including rights to the name, image and color scheme.

The trademark was bought for just $275, the documents show.

The co-founder of The College Company LLC is Connor Gaydos, who, along with Peter McIndoe, created “Birds Aren’t Real,” a mock conspiracy theory claiming that the government replaced all birds with drone replicas to spy on US citizens.

open image in gallery On December 2 2001, the company filed for bankruptcy, after evidence emerged of institutionalized, systematic, and creatively planned accounting fraud – which has been come to known since as the Enron scandal ( Getty Images )

The joke, started by McIndoe in 2017, spiralled into a full-blown Gen-Z movement, prompting rallies and billboards and merchandise.

Also available on the flashy new Enron site is a selection of clothing items on the company store which include stickers ($5), beanies ($30), T-shirts ($40), puffer vests ($89) and hoodies for ($118).

When contacted for more information about the relaunch of Enron, a spokesperson told The Independent that they currently had no additional comment but would “have more to share soon.”