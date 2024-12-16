Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police have released “heartbreaking” photos of an emaciated bulldog that was taped into a black garbage bag and abandoned near a railway viaduct in Des Moines, Iowa.

The emaciated dog was found on by a passerby on December 10 with just his head sticking out of the bag.

He was unable to walk because the bag had been secured with tape.

open image in gallery Heartbreaking: Police released photographs of this bulldog which was taped into a plastic garbage bag and dumped near a railway viaduct in Des Moines, Iowa ( Des Moines Police )

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that the man who found the dog said the bag caught his attention because it appeared to be moving.

Parizek said Saturday that the dog is slowly recovering. When the dog was found, he weighed only about 23 pounds (10 kilograms), according to the veterinary staff who are caring for him.

open image in gallery The dog was emaciated, weighing only about 23lbs ( Des Moines Police )

Investigators hope someone will recognize the dog and help lead them to whoever discarded him. Police said the dog's ears have been cropped, which suggests he received veterinary care earlier in his life.

The photos of the bulldog taped in the bag prompted a torrent of anger at the person responsible – and at the country’s “joke” animal cruelty laws.

Des Moines Polce’s Facebook post quickly garnered close to 3,000 reactions, more than 2,000 shares and hundreds of enraged comments, where the dog’s treatment was described as “heartbreaking” and “sick”. Many commenters agreed that “America’s animal cruelty laws are vastly inadequate”.