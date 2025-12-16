Elon Musk’s X Corp sues social media startup over effort to claim ‘Twitter’ brand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A startup that sought to cancel X’s Twitter trademarks in order to “bring Twitter back” was sued by Elon Musk’s X Corp. on Tuesday.

The startup intended to recreate the previous version of Twitter as a new social media platform.

X said in the lawsuit in Delaware federal court that its Twitter brand is still "alive and well" and "not ripe for the picking," and that Operation Bluebird's attempt to "steal" the name constituted trademark infringement.

"Our cancellation petition is based on well-established trademark law and we believe we will be successful," Bluebird founder Michael Peroff said in a statement in response to the lawsuit. "We are prepared to take this as far as we need to in order to achieve our goal."

Spokespeople and attorneys for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and rebranded the social media platform to X. He said in a 2023 social media post that the company would “bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Virginia-based Operation Bluebird asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 2 to cancel X's federal "Twitter" trademarks, arguing the company had abandoned them. Bluebird said that it wanted to use Twitter-related trademarks for a rival platform called "twitter.new," and separately applied to register its own "Twitter" mark.

The petition was filed by Stephen Coates, a former Twitter trademark lawyer who now serves as Bluebird's general counsel.

X told the Delaware court on Tuesday that it had not abandoned its Twitter trademark rights and that the brand "continues to persist in many ways." The company said that millions of users still access the platform through twitter.com, users and businesses continue to refer to it as Twitter, and X still maintains and enforces its Twitter trademarks.

"Twitter is one of the world’s most recognized brands, and it belongs to X Corp," the lawsuit said. "Simply put, a rebrand is not an abandonment of trademark rights."

X also said that Bluebird's Twitter platform would cause consumer confusion and requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages.