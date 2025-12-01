Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 7-13 includes Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 7-13:

Dec. 7: Actor Ellen Burstyn is 93. Country singer Gary Morris is 77. Singer Tom Waits is 76. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Jane the Virgin,” “Three’s Company”) is 68. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 67. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 67. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 60. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld,” “Angels in America”) is 60. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 59. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 53. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 51. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 50. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 49. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 49. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 47. Singer Sara Bareilles is 46. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 46. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 43.

Dec. 8: Flute player James Galway is 86. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 84. Actor Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 82. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ″Crazy Like a Fox”) is 79. Actor Kim Basinger is 72. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 69. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 68. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 66. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 63. Actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) is 62. Actor Teri Hatcher is 61. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ″Homeland”) is 60. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 53. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 49. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ″Lost,”) is 47. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 46. Singer Chrisette Michele is 43. Country singer Sam Hunt is 41. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 36. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 34. Actor AnnaSophia Robb (film’s “Race to Witch Mountain,” TV’s “The Carrie Diaries”) is 32.

Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 91. Actor Beau Bridges is 84. Actor Michael Nouri is 80. Singer Joan Armatrading is 75. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 73. Actor John Malkovich is 72. Country singer Sylvia is 69. Singer Donny Osmond is 68. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 67. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 66. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Mike and Molly,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 64. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 64. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 63. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 60. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 57. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 56. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 56. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 56. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 55. Country singer David Kersh is 55. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (“24″) is 53. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 53. Rapper Canibus is 51. Singer Imogen Heap is 48. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 47. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 45. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 42. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35.

Dec. 10: Actor Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 84. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 79. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 79. Actor Susan Dey is 73. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 68. Actor John J. York (“General Hospital”) is 67. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 65. Actor Nia Peeples is 64. TV chef Bobby Flay is 61. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 60. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 54. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 51. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Superman and Lois,” “Entourage”) is 50. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 50. Actor Gavin Houston (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Guiding Light”) is 48. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 44. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 42. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 40. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 40. Actor-singer Teyana Taylor is 35. Actor Kiki Layne (“Coming 2 America,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 34.

Dec. 11: Actor Rita Moreno is 94. Singer David Gates of Bread is 85. Actor Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 85. Actor Lynda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 81. Singer Brenda Lee is 81. Actor Bess Armstrong is 72. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 71. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 68. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 67. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 63. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 61. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 61. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 59. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 58. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 56. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) is 52. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 46. Actor Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project,” “Precious”) is 41. Actor Karla Souza (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 39. Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 29.

Dec. 12: Singer Dionne Warwick is 85. Actor Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 76. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 75. Country singer La Costa is 75. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 73. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 68. Actor Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ″Dallas”) is 67. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 62. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 58. Actor Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 55. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 55. Actor Regina Hall is 55. Actor Mayim Bialik (“Jeopardy,” “The Big Bang Theory”) is 50. Actor Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 29. Actor Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 21.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 100. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 95. Actor-singer John Davidson is 84. Actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 80. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 77. Singer Ted Nugent is 77. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 76. Actor Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 75. Country singer John Anderson is 71. Singer Steve Forbert is 71. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 69. Actor Steve Buscemi is 68. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 66. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 63. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ″The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 59. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 58. Actor Lusia Strus (“50 First Dates”) is 58. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 51. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Blink-182 (and Angels and Airwaves) is 50. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 50. Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 46. Actor Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 44. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 44. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 37. Singer Taylor Swift is 36. Actor Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 22.