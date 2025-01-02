Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Authorities are trying to identify human remains discovered near the site of an annual music festival in northern Michigan, the same area where a Detroit-area man disappeared while attending the event in 2018.

"A positive identification of the remains cannot be made at this time pending autopsy results and further investigation," state police said on X.

Investigators were sent Monday to a wooded area near Rothbury in Oceana County, site of the popular Electric Forest music festival. Forensic anthropologists from Western Michigan University also joined the effort.

State police have not offered an update since Tuesday.

Kevin Graves, 28, was last seen at Electric Forest in 2018. A woman who attended the festival with him told police he was acting “odd all week.” Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. David Bach previously told MLive that he had been acting paranoid, fighting with his girlfriend, accusing her of calling the FBI on him and having a sexual relationship with another friend who attended the festival.

He eventually returned to his tent, but by time his girlfriend went there to find him, he was gone, according to WoodTV.

open image in gallery The parents of Kevin Graves have been notificed after their tireless search for their son ( Oakland County Sheriff Deparment )

Police at the time searched with dogs and dozens of volunteers, while divers checked area lakes.

Police notified Gary Graves, Kevin’s father, after the remains were found.

“I am waiting to hear for sure what they found,” Gary told FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon.

Gary and the rest of the Graves family have been tirelessly trying to locate their son ever since he was last seen in 2018, attending the festival every year to hand out missing persons flyers. In 2023, they even paid to have a billboard put up near the festival entrance with his details on.