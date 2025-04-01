Egg beaters recalled over possible cleaning solution contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A food supplier has recalled more than 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products out of concern that they may have been contaminated with a cleaning solution.

The recalled products include a variety of the Egg Beaters brand of liquid eggs as well as the Bob Evans brand.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions, a Michigan-based supplier, claims the products might contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, according to a release from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service last week.

The recalled items include a 32-ounce carton containing Egg Beaters original liquid egg substitute with a use-by date of Aug. 10, 2025. It also includes a 32-ounce carton containing Egg Beaters cage-free original liquid egg substitute with a use-by date of Aug. 9, 2025.

The recall also covers a 32-ounce carton containing Egg Beaters cage-free original frozen egg substitute, the Spanish version Egg Beaters no enjauladas original sustituto de huevo congelado, with a use-by date of March 7, 2026.

It also extends to a 32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing Bob Evans Better’n Eggs made with real egg whites with a use-by date of Aug. 10, 2025.

The items were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, with a possibility that they were also distributed nationwide, the release stated. The products had the establishment number “G1804” on them.

The agency discovered the issue when a tip was sent to the Food Safety and Inspection Service about potential product contamination. The agency investigated and concluded that ingesting the products should not cause adverse health consequences and the risk is negligible. As a result, a Class III recall was issued.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products, but anyone concerned about developing an illness should contact a healthcare provider. Additionally, the products should not be consumed and foodservice locations should not serve them. They should either be thrown away or returned.

Some products could still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, the agency said.

The Independent has emailed Cargill Kitchen Solutions for comment. Anyone concerned about the products should contact the company at 1-844-419-1574 or their healthcare provider.