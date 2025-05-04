Strong 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits remote area of Texas
The seismic event began at 8.47 p.m.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit parts of New Mexico and remote West Texas on Saturday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The seismic event began at 8.47 p.m. Central Time about 35 miles south of Whites City, New Mexico, the agency said.
The earthquake took place nearly 4 miles beneath the Earth's surface, the survey said. The region is sparsely populated and few residents were impacted by the quake, according to the USGS.
No injuries have been reported.
The latest quake is part of a swarm of 46 mostly small earthquakes that have taken place in the same area since April, according to data.
The USGS says that there is a 65 per cent chance of a strong aftershock within a week.
The 5.3 earthquake was also joined by a 3.4 and 2.9 quake on Saturday night, reported KTSM of El Paso.
A 3.4 earthquake was also felt in the same area on Friday night, according to the USGS.
On April 14, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit San Diego County and was felt across Southern California.
This is a developing story...
