Second earthquake rattles New York City in four days as tremor recorded in New Jersey

A second earthquake has hit the New York and New Jersey area in a matter of days.

The magnitude 2.7 tremor was reported to have occurred in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, leading to warnings being issued in the Big Apple.

“Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City,” NYC Emergency Management wrote on X, adding that it was monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners.

The center of the quake struck more than 7 miles below the ground in Hillsdale, New Jersey, just after noon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

open image in gallery A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey Wednesday, the second in four days to hit the east coast region ( United States Geographical Survey )

It comes just four days after residents in both states were shaken by another minor earthquake late Saturday night.

According to USGS, that tremor was recorded at magnitude 3.0 and struck at 10:18 p.m., with its epicenter in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, just north of Newark.

The quake took place six miles below the ground, and around 13 miles from Midtown Manhattan. As well as New Jersey, tremors were reported across all five boroughs of the city, USGS said.

USGS advises, in the case of earthquakes, that people be prepared for possible aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake.

“No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks,” the agency states.

open image in gallery According to USGS, a previous tremor in the area was recorded at magnitude 3.0 and struck at 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, with its epicenter in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, just north of Newark ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The east coast scares follow much more serious incidents on the other side of the U.S.

Officials in Hawaii reassured residents Sunday that there was no danger of a tsunami hitting the state, after a powerful earthquake struck Russia’s Kuril Islands.

The USGS put that quake at magnitude 7 while the German Research Center for Geosciences measured the quake at 6.7 magnitude, initially reporting 6.35, with a depth of 6.2 miles.

It followed a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in the same region just days previously, triggering tsunami alerts as far away as Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, and Chile.