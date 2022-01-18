Girl, 8, and horse killed after ‘DUI driver’ crashes into Amish buggy in Michigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young Amish girl and a horse have been killed after a suspected DUI driver collided with a buggy in Michigan.

The 8-year-old girl, who has not been named, was traveling with her brother, 12, when the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Van Buren County.

According to Michigan state police, troopers responded to a crash involving a Ford SUV and the Amish buggy at around 8 a.m.

Both children were transported to hospital following the incident. The boy was in critical condition and the girl succumbed to her injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the horse that had been pulling the buggy had also died as a result of its injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 31-year-old woman from Mattawan, was driving under the influence of an unknown substance when she rear-ended the buggy, state police said.

The woman, who has also not been named, and her children who were also in the car, were reportedly unharmed. She was taken to the county jail.

open image in gallery An 8-year-old Amish girl was killed after her buggy was hit by a suspected DUI driver on Wednesday morning in Van Buren County, Michigan ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Speaking to WWMT-TV, Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson of the state police reminded other drivers to be mindful of the presence of the Amish community.

You will see horse and buggies going up and down the roadways. They have just as much right to the roadway as passenger vehicles do,” Robinson said, adding that it is legal for children to be in an Amish buggy without an adult.