Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former NFL star Doug Martin, a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, has died at the age of 36, reportedly after suffering a medical emergency while in police custody.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” the athlete’s family said in a statement. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Sources told KTVU Fox 2 Martin died after he was arrested by cops called out to deal with reports of a suspected break-in in Oakland, California, early Saturday.

Without naming the individual involved, Oakland Police Department confirmed it was investigating a death in custody following the incident.

open image in gallery Martin preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in October 2017 ( AP )

“Officers responded to the area for an individual who had broken into a nearby residence,” the statement said. “Simultaneously, officers were notified of an individual who was experiencing a medical emergency and was believed to be the same individual related to the break-in.

“Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside the residence. While attempting to detain the individual, a brief struggle ensued. After being taken into custody, the individual became unresponsive.

“Paramedic personnel arrived, provided medical aid, and transported the individual to an area hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the individual later died at the hospital.”

open image in gallery Running back Doug Martin starring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets in 2017 ( AP )

As is standard practice, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into precisely what happened is being carried out by OPD’s homicide unit, its internal affairs bureau, the civilian-led Oakland police commission, the Community Police Review Agency, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has yet to confirm the name of the person who died.

Tributes have begun to flow in for Martin, affectionately known as “Muscle Hamster,” who played college football for the Boise State Broncos in Idaho – where he is remembered as one of the all-time greats – before being selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 draft, the 31st pick overall that year.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

His debut season saw him make 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns and earn the first of his two career Pro Bowl appearances.

He enjoyed another 1,400-yard season in 2015 but also suffered injuries and off-field troubles during his stay in Tampa and finally left to join the Raiders for the 2018/19 season.

Martin’s final career statistics record him chalking up 5,356 rushing yards and 30 run-in touchdowns, as well as 1,200 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.