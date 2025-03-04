Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Ontario threatened to cut off Canada’s energy supply from the United States, remove all U.S. alcohol from store shelves and cancel any partnership with Starlink in retaliation for President Donald Trump imposing sweeping 25 percent tariffs on the U.S.’s northern neighbor and 10 percent tariff on Canadian energy.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that he plans to fight back against Trump’s tariffs in whatever way he can to show the president it is a bad decision to add the tax to the U.S.’s closest neighbor and ally.

“If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything – including cut off their energy, with a smile on my face,” Ford said.

Canada is the largest source of energy imports for the U.S., with crude oil and other petroleum products topping the list of imports. But hydropower, natural gas and electricity are also among the imports.

Imposing the 10 percent tariff on will likely “spike” domestic energy prices, “especially in states in the U.S. Midwest,” according to the Atlantic Council.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would retaliate against Trump’s tariffs by cutting off energy supply ( AP )

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analytics at GasBuddy – a tech company that crowdsources information on gas and oil – said people living in New England will likely feel the impact on gas used for transportation first.

“Gas prices, diesel prices, jet fuel and much more, prices could start going up by a total of $.20 to $.40 per gallon in the next seven to 10 days,” De Haan said.

That is because that area of the U.S. heavily relies on oil refineries in New Brunswick, Canada.

People living in the Great Lakes, Midwest and Rocky Mountain areas can also expect to see price increases because they rely on crude oil from Canada, which is delivered via a pipeline that only travels southbound from Canada to the U.S.

Those in the Great Lakes “should prepare for a price increase of $.10 to $.25 cents per gallon for both gasoline and diesel,” De Haan said.

Those living in the Midwest could see gas and diesel prices rise $.05 to $.20 per gallon within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile people in the Rockies can expect fuel prices to increase by $.10 to $.20 per gallon once refiners have “worked through their pre-tariff oil supplies.”

The tariffs will also likely hurt the Canadian economy more than already being felt, which is why many Canadian leaders are furious at the president for imposing them.

“They rely on our energy; they need to feel the pain,” Ford said while encouraging all other provinces, such as Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia, to do the same.

Ford said he also plans to remove “every bit” of U.S. alcohol from Ontario shelves and threatened to pull Ontario’s Starlink contract too.

“He’s underestimating the Canadian people, the resilience of the Canadian people, and the strength of the Canadian people,” Ford said.

Premier of Quebec François Legault said in February that he agreed with Ford about implementing retaliatory energy measures on the U.S. if Trump were to impose tariffs. He reiterated that point on Monday, saying he would respond in retaliation with Hydro-Quebec, the largest supplier of hydropower in Canada, which also exports power to the northeast U.S.

Legault said there would be “more details” on Tuesday about retaliatory efforts.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced 25 percent retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

“I can’t, for the life of me, figure out why this guy’s attacking his closest neighbors, allies and friend. A tariff on Canada is a tax on Americans,” Ford said of the president.