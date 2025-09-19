The Latest: Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice.”

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.”

Judge temporarily blocks USDA from collecting data about SNAP applicants in 21 states

A judge has temporarily barred the federal government from collecting personal information about residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in California issued the temporary restraining order against the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, and said a hearing would be held next month to determine if a longer-term prohibition is necessary.

Chesney found states were likely to succeed in their argument that the personal data can only be used for things like administering the food assistance program, and that it generally can’t be shared with other entities.

The states said they feared it the data would be used to aid mass deportation efforts.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a social safety net that serves more than 42 million people nationwide. Under the program formerly known as food stamps, the federal government pays for 100% of the food benefits but the states determine who is eligible for the benefits and then issue those benefits to enrollees.

SSA Commissioner walks back comments on raising the retirement age

Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano has walked back comments that the agency is considering raising the retirement age in order to shore up Social Security.

“Raising the retirement age is not under consideration at this time by the Administration,” Frank Bisignano said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press, Friday.

Bisignano appeared on Mornings with Mario on Thursday, and responded “I think everything’s being considered, will be considered,” when asked whether raising the retirement age was a possibility to maintain the old age program’s solvency.

The so-called go-broke date — or the date at which Social Security will no longer have enough funds to pay full benefits — has been moved up to 2034, instead of last year’s estimate of 2035. After that point, Social Security would only be able to pay 81% of benefits, according to an annual report released in June.

Prosecutors seek at least a 30-year prison sentence for man who tried to kill Supreme Court Justice

Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of no less than 30 years for a California man who tried to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a Maryland suburb.

They’re also recommending a lifetime of court supervision after his prison term.

Nicholas John Roske faces a maximum sentence of life in prison after he pleaded guilty in April to an attempted murder charge, without reaching a plea agreement with the government. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman is scheduled to sentence Roske on Oct. 3 in Greenbelt, Maryland.

In a court filing on Friday, prosecutors said Roske planned to assassinate at least one Supreme Court justice but wrote in his own words that he was “shooting for 3.”

Roske, of Simi Valley, California, was armed with a gun and a knife, was carrying zip ties and was dressed in black when he was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in June 2022. Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order allowing it to strip legal protections from more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that the administration wrongly ended Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco refused to put on hold the ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen while the case continues.

In May, the Supreme Court reversed an order from Chen that affected another 350,000 Venezuelans. The high court provided no explanation at the time, which is common in emergency appeals.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in the new court filing that the justices’ May order should also apply to the current case.

Kennedy’s vaccine advisers decline to recommend COVID-19 shot for all Americans

Committee members, Vicky Pebsworth, Dr. Joseph Hibbeln, Dr. Raymond Pollak, and Dr. Evelyn Griffin, all listen during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Chamblee, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new vaccine advisers added confusion Friday to this fall’s COVID-19 vaccinations — declining to recommend them for anyone and leaving the choice up to those who want a shot.

Until now, the vaccinations had been routinely provided to nearly all Americans who wanted them. The Food and Drug Administration recently put new restrictions on this year’s shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, reserving them for people over 65 or younger ones who are deemed at higher risk from the virus.

In a series of votes, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t specifically recommend vaccination but said people could make individual decisions.

And the divided panel narrowly avoided urging states to require a prescription for the shot.

More than 400 arrests made in Chicago area operation so far, top immigration official says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that it has made 400 arrests in Chicago since launching “Operation Midway” Blitz” less than two weeks ago, offering an early gauge of what is shaping up as a major enforcement effort similar to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The operation has brought allegations of excessive force and heavy-handed dragnets that have ensnared U.S. citizens, while gratifying supporters of President Trump who say he is delivering on a promise of mass deportations.

VP Vance had dinner with Jordanian crown prince earlier this week

The vice president’s office says that the Vances on Thursday hosted Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at the vice president’s residence.

The crown prince’s father King Abdullah II, who has been Jordan’s king since 1999, met with Trump in February soon after Trump floated the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip and sending its residents to Jordan and other Arab nations, and redevelop the badly war-ravaged territory.

Abdullah said in a social media posting following the February talks with Trump that he “reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement” of Palestinians in Gaza.

Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations

The Senate on Friday confirmed Mike Waltz to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, filling the last vacancy in President Trump’s Cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after a recent procedural hurdle sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where it had to be voted on again on Wednesday.

The Senate did not vote on a separate matter that would formally designate Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly, due to objections from Democrats, according to a person familiar with the Senate deliberations.

It is unclear how or whether Waltz would be able to participate at the annual gathering in New York next week. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Trump to host Turkey’s leader at the White House on Sept. 25

Trump said on his social media site that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would be coming to Washington, with plans to discuss the purchases of Boeing aircraft and a deal for F-16 fighter jets. There will also be negotiations over the sale to Turkey of F-35 fighter jets, which Trump said “we expect to conclude positively.”

The U.S. president said on Truth Social that he has “always” enjoyed a “very good relationship with Erdoğan.

Trade will also be part of their Sept. 25 conversation, but Trump did not indicate whether they would discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine. The president has said he would place tariffs on China for buying Russian oil if other members of NATO, including Turkey, also committed to stop buying Russian energy products.

Cruz says FCC chair’s threat to ABC is ‘dangerous as hell’

Sen. Ted Cruz said on his latest podcast that Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr’s threat to punish ABC over comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is “dangerous as hell.”

Cruz said Friday that while Carr is a “great guy” and he’s glad ABC took Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air indefinitely, threatening ABC’s broadcasting license eventually “will end up bad for conservatives.”

“There will come a time when a Democrat wins again, wins the White House,” Cruz said. “They will silence us. They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly.”

Carr said Wednesday on Fox News: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

But Cruz, who chairs the Senate committee that oversees the FCC, said Carr’s comments sounded “right out of a mafioso.”

Trump administration puts more pressure on Harvard University

The Education Department on Friday imposed greater oversight over the Ivy League school’s finances and threatened sanctions if it refuses to provide more data on admissions.

The actions mark an escalation of the administration’s feud with Harvard, which has sued over the White House’s demands for extensive reforms.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the university is refusing to comply with the department’s demands for admissions records. The department says universities need to demonstrate they are not using race in the admissions process.

The department also said it was placing the school on “Heightened Cash Monitoring,” which will force Harvard to use its own funds for student financial aid and then seek reimbursement from the government.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kremlin describes Trump’s comments that Putin ‘let him down’ as emotional and ‘understandable’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments saying that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has “let him down” over Moscow’s war in Ukraine are “understandable,” the Kremlin told Russian state media Friday.

Speaking with state news agency Tass, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized Trump’s statements as emotional.

“We can assume that the United States and President Trump himself still maintain the political will and the intention of continuing their efforts to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine,” Peskov said when asked about Trump’s statement, which he made while on a state visit to England Thursday.

He also stressed that Putin was still willing to end the war, which Moscow triggered when it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor 3-1/2 years ago, “politically and diplomatically.”

“Of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to say, about this issue. That is completely understandable,” Peskov said.

Senate rejects competing bills to avoid government shutdown

The Senate rejected competing measures to fund federal agencies for a few weeks when the new budget year begins on Oct. 1, increasing prospects for a partial government shutdown on that date.

Leaders of the two parties sought to blame the other side for the standoff. Democrats accused Republicans of not negotiating with them to address some of their priorities on health care as part of the funding measure.

Republicans said Democrats were making demands that would dramatically increase spending and were not germane to the core issue of keeping agencies fully running for a short period of time while negotiations continued on a full-year spending measure.

Alex Acosta defends Jeffrey Epstein plea deal to lawmakers

Alex Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who oversaw a plea agreement with Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, is defending his handling of the case in a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee, according to lawmakers.

“He would not admit -- as a matter of fact -- stands by the decision to give him Mr. Epstein a sweetheart deal,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee’s top Democrat, told reporters.

Under the 2008 non-prosecution agreement Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in a work-release program and was required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender.

Acosta described a case that had limited evidence to pursue higher charges, according to a Republican lawmaker.

“He had to go with what he had,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., “He apparently didn’t have what we all thought he had.”

US attorney whose office is investigating Letitia James is told he’s being removed, AP source says

The U.S. attorney whose office has been investigating mortgage fraud allegations against New York Attorney General Letitia James has been told to resign or be fired, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Friday, amid a push by Trump administration officials to bring criminal charges against the perceived adversary of the president.

The move to replace Erik Siebert, a career prosecutor in the prestigious Eastern District of Virginia, was described by a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. It was not immediately clear who told Siebert he was being removed, what reason was given or who might replace him.

Spokespeople for Seibert’s office and the Justice Department declined to comment Friday.

The development comes as Trump administration officials have been aggressively pursuing allegations against James arising from alleged paperwork discrepancies on James’s Brooklyn townhouse and a Virginia home. The Justice Department has spent months conducting the investigation but has yet to bring charges and it not clear that prosecutors have managed to uncover any degree of incriminating evidence necessary to secure an indictment.

-By Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker

Federal judge tosses Trump's $15B defamation lawsuit against New York Times

A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice.”

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.”

White House releases tribute video days before Charlie Kirk’s funeral

The three-and-a-half minute video features the remarks by his widow, Erika Kirk, when she spoke for the first time after he was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 10.

There also are clips of the 31-year-old conservative activist giving speeches and media interviews, on his wedding day, with his wife and two children and with Trump, along with scenes from memorials and vigils that have been held for him.

Kirk was one of Trump’s biggest supporters and the president is expected to attend the funeral Sunday in Arizona.

Trump says he appreciates the TikTok ‘approval,’ but China’s Xi says he ‘would be happy’ to see negotiations

The fate of TikTok’s U.S. operations are still somewhat uncertain after Trump’s call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The U.S. president wants an American buyer of the social media site’s U.S. operations for national security reasons and his post on social media about his call with Xi acted like a deal was ready.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “appreciate the TikTok approval.”

But it’s unclear just what Xi approved regarding the sale of the assets by the Chinese company ByteDance.

The Chinese government statement said the Chinese government “would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides. The U.S. side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors.”

Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order on transgender passport sex markers

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to continue to choose the sex marker on their passports.

The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker, rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

▶ Read more on this developing story

Democrats explain no vote on resolution honoring Kirk

The resolution honoring Kirk’s “life and legacy” had a number of other clauses that Democrats took issue with, including a line that said Kirk’s “commitment to civil discussion and debate stood as a model for young Americans.”

The resolution also said that Kirk’s “steadfast dedication to the Constitution, civil discourse, and Biblical truth inspired a generation.”

“While I condemn his violent murder, this resolution sought to elevate Charlie Kirk as a role model,” Rep. Bennie Thompson said after he and 57 other Democrats voted against the resolution.

In a statement following the vote, the Congressional Black Caucus condemned political violence, including the assassination of Kirk, but added: “We strongly disagree with many of the beliefs Charlie Kirk promoted.”

The House finally restores funding to Washington, DC, but now it needs Senate passage

After months of delay, entreaties from Washington, D.C. officials and public support from Trump, House Republicans put a fix into the spending bill that passed on Friday. It could restore the $1 billion the House cut in D.C. funding earlier this year.

The fix is part of the overall bill the House passed to avert a shutdown. The Senate, which unanimously passed a stand-alone bill allowing D.C. to access its own locally raised revenue, takes up the overall bill next.

The original cut came when the House enacted a continuing resolution setting D.C.’s budget at 2024 levels although the city was midway through its next budget year.

Trump will meet Xi at upcoming South Korea summit, then go to China next year

Trump says on his social media site that he made progress on trade, TikTok and Russia’s war in Ukraine in his Friday call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump said he and Xi will meet in person on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea that runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Trump also said he would visit China “in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time.”

Trump’s post suggested that Xi had approved the proposed TikTok deal but he provided no details.