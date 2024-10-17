Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump Jr boasted his father “knows the McDonald’s menu much better” than the vice president as the Republican campaign continues to go after Kamala Harris’ comment that she once worked at the fast-food chain.

The eldest Trump child lashed out at Harris onJesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday evening after watching Harris’s interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, claiming she lied about her working-class job experience “to seem relatable and likable.”

His father is no stranger to a Big Mac, and the former president’s love of the fast food chain is well documented.

“I think my father knows the McDonald’s menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did,” Trump Jr. said.

“I wish Bret would have asked which McDonald’s she worked at because she’ll just tell you whatever you want to hear to seem relatable and likable.”

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Kamala Harris on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Wednesday evening after the vice president sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier ( Fox News / YouTube )

Trump Jr.’s claim that his father knows more is part of a running accusation, launched by the former president, that Harris lied about having a summer job at a McDonald’s in California when she was a student.

The vice president has told the story in an attempt to show she understands people who work low-paying jobs and explain the benefits of policies tailored to them.

Harris spoke about her summer job during her 2020 presidential campaign and she supported McDonald’s employees who went on strike in 2019. While Trump has no evidence to suggest Harris is lying about her summer job experience, there is also no definitive proof.

Trump has capitalized on this, telling supporters the story is “fake” and Harris “never worked” at the fast food chain. Harris has pushed back on that accusation.

President Donald Trump speaks behind a table full of McDonald's hamburgers, sandwiches and other fast food as he welcomes the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Still, the former president has used his claim to mock Harris and portray her as a poser. He’s even promised supporters he will work a 30-minute shift at a McDonald’s in Philadelphia this weekend so he can say he’s worked “longer and harder” than her.

The presidential race has now turned into a battle between the former McDonald’s employee and the current McDonald’s consumer.

For years, Trump has been a known fan of McDonald’s. As president, Trump catered McDonald’s for the Clemson University football team when they visited the White House amid a government shutdown.

Two former Trump administration aides revealed in a 2017 book that the former president ordered “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish and a chocolate malt” from the restaurant.

Recent Federal Election Commission filings, reviewed by the Washington Post, revealed Trump’s campaign spent $31,000 at McDonald’s between January 2023 and September 2024.

Given Trump’s love for the restaurant, there is a chance he knows the menu better than Harris, especially given the vice president would have worked there more than four decades ago.