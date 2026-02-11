Don Lemon hires federal prosecutor who resigned over Trump administration dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Don Lemon, the former CNN host, has secured legal representation from a federal prosecutor who resigned from his post amid a dispute with the Trump administration. A court filing on Tuesday revealed that Lemon, who is among nine individuals indicted for their alleged roles in disrupting a church service in Minnesota, has hired Joe Thompson.

Thompson, who previously served as interim U.S. Attorney, stepped down last month from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office, where he had been leading major fraud investigations. His departure coincides with a broader exodus of prosecutors from the office, reportedly driven by growing frustration with the administration’s immigration enforcement crackdown and the Justice Department’s response to fatal shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis.

Lemon faces federal civil rights charges concerning his coverage of the church protest, which occurred at a church where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official was a pastor. He has previously stated, through another attorney, his intention to plead not guilty, asserting he was not affiliated with the group that disrupted the service and was present solely as an independent journalist.

The indictment, however, reportedly details various actions by the group, including comments made by Lemon during his livestream report on the event.

Lemon is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13 in federal court in St. Paul.

The Trump administration has cited the Minnesota fraud cases, in which most defendants have come from the state’s large Somali community, as justification for its immigration crackdown in the state. Thompson estimated in December that the losses to taxpayers from several fraud cases being prosecuted in Minnesota could total $9 billion.

Thompson recently formed his own law firm with Harry Jacobs, another former federal prosecutor who resigned amid the upheaval in the office. Jacobs had been lead prosecutor in the case of Vance Boelter, who has pleaded not guilty in last year's assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the nonfatal shootings of a state senator and his wife.

The firm's website describes them as “battle tested and seasoned” trial lawyers.

Thompson did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment Tuesday.