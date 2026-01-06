Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of a vacationer found dead in the Dominican Republic, alongside her husband, has revealed the chilling details of his final conversation with his sister.

Gilles Suavé Jr. confirmed that his sister, Christine Suavé, 55, and her husband, Alain Noël, 56, were both discovered by their son at their vacation home on December 26. According to him, the couple had reported feeling extremely tired just a day before their death.

Speaking to People, he said that the pair arrived in the Dominican Republic on December 14, after flying in from their hometown in Quebec, Canada.

However, days after arriving with their son Johnathan, the two adults began to feel ill.

Gilles told the publication that Christine began experiencing dizziness and had a fall, prompting medics to rush her to the hospital on Christmas Day.

According to Gilles, Alain had experienced dizziness as well, but did not report his symptoms because he was more concerned about his wife’s health.

open image in gallery Christine Suavé and her husband, Alain Noël, were found dead at their vacation home by their son ( Facebook )

When Christine was discharged, she was given no medication and was told to return the next day, although she never made it to that second appointment.

Later that evening, Gilles had his final conversation with Christine. While on FaceTime with her and her husband, he said they both looked “a little bit exhausted.”

"It was not clear," Gilles said, referring to the cause of their illness. "There was nothing really clear about it."

The couple reportedly suffered from high-blood pressure and diabetes.

Alain also began showing Gilles around the home they had just purchased in the El Indio Village residential complex in Villa Riva, which they hoped to use as a vacation residence.

"Alain showed me his house outside because he did some new little garden things and put lights on,” he added. He said his sister seemed to be “looking and talking” well.

Christine said that she wondered whether their symptoms were related to both her and her husband being diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes. A day later, both she and Alain were dead.

Their 30-year-old son, Jonathan, woke up at around 9.30 am. According to Gilles, it was unusual for Alain to still be in bed by that time, given that he was a construction worker and usually an early riser.

However, Jonathan thought they were sleeping in, having been so tired the day before. After not seeing them for another hour, he went into their room and found their bodies.

Gilles said Jonathan called his sister, Sabrina, before contacting the resort manager. Emergency responders raced to the address, where they began to look for clues as to what caused the pair’s deaths.

open image in gallery The pair’s bodies were found in the Caribbean vacation hotspot, the Dominican Republic ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Everybody came, and they did what they had to do, and they searched the house,” Gilles said.

An autopsy has been conducted, but the results have not yet been made public. In the meantime, Gilles said that he wants his sister and her husband to be remembered for their kindness.

He told People that the couple supported him in caring for his daughter after his wife died from leukemia a year and a half ago.

"I have two kids, but now I have four kids because I will take care of theirs,” he told the magazine.

Patricia Suavé, Christine and Alain’s niece, told CBC that her aunt was known for her “very loud” laugh.

“It was incredible. You know she will be in the room when she is laughing,” she said. “My uncle was a pretty big boy, a big muscle.”

“He was following the family; he was a big bear,” she continued. “They were close. They were good people, just remember they were good people.

“They’re parents, good parents too,” she concluded.

Speaking to Radio Canada, Gilles said that his sister had planned to travel the world with her husband. Both Christine and Alain had been saving money to fund their trip before their deaths.

“It was their retirement plan, like snowbirds,” he said.

He told the radio station that he has jetted to the Dominican Republic to obtain his sister and her husband’s birth certificates, which he needs to begin the proceedings in Canada.

“What's very difficult is that we're not in Quebec [and it's] the holiday season,” he said. “Everything is closed, including the embassies.”

“We're trying to get things done, but everything is progressing very slowly,” he added.

There has been a flood of tributes to the late couple, including from members of the Olympiques de Gatineau hockey club. Luc Chénier, a former member of the junior squad, which Christine’s father previously co-owned, told Radio Canada that he knew the family well.

“They are hockey fans,” he said. “This franchise is a big part of it. Even the children and grandchildren have been involved with the Olympiques.”

He also revealed that the couple had become known for the work with the local community in Gatineau. In particular, their elaborate decorations for Halloween were beloved by residents.

Their holiday decorations were even featured in a Radio Canada feature, with the family decorating the house in a Harry Potter theme in 2024, following the death of Gilles’ wife, Suzie David. Before she passed away, Suzie had been a fan of the series with a photograph of her being used as a stand-in for the iconic series’ Fat Lady portrait.

Christine dressed as Professor McGonagall, with the family using the event to raise money for charity.

The Independent has contacted Global Canada for comment.