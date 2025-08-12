Five dogs have died and more than 20 fell sick in California. Researchers suspect a toxic algae is to blame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five dogs have died and more than 20 have fallen sick in California as researchers suspect a toxic algae is to blame.

Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents to keep their furry best friends away from the Venice Canals as they work to figure out what’s behind the mysterious illnesses of multiple neighborhood dogs.

The county’s Department of Public Health said in an alert last Friday that there have been 26 local dogs that have suddenly fallen severely ill, including five that have died as a result. The most recent case as of last Friday was on July 30.

The most common symptoms among these sick dogs were “severe lethargy and weakness, lack of coordination, vomiting, tremors, and seizures,” according to the alert.

California water officials tested the canal water, algae and scum, finding the presence of algal toxins. But a definitive link between the toxins and the dog illnesses has yet to be confirmed.

open image in gallery Five dogs have died and more than 20 have fallen sick in California as researchers suspect a toxic algae is to blame ( Getty/iStock )

As experts investigate these strange illnesses, they are considering other possible sources, including “exposure to any pesticides, harmful organisms, or environmental hazards connected to the Venice Canals area,” per the alert.

This isn’t the first time experts have suspected toxic algae to be the cause of a dog death in California.

In August 2021, a Northern California couple, their one-year-old daughter and their dog were all found dead on a hiking trail near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest.

California water officials said at the time they were testing water in the area for any toxic algae blooms.

In the meantime, officials warn residents to keep their pets from swimming in the canals and away from “scum, foam, and cloudy or discolored water,” the alert said.

Pet owners are also advised to keep their dogs from drinking the canal water and sharing water bowls with other dogs.

“Do not allow pets to ingest, touch, or sniff algae, scum, or any debris near the canal water,” the alert also advised.