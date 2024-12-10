Family heartbroken after dog shot dead by cops responding to ‘swatting’ call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A family has been left heartbroken after their dog was shot dead by cops responding to a “swatting” call at their home in Georgia.

The incident unfolded at around 9 p.m. on December 2 when police were called to a home in Cobb County, Atlanta, following a report that a voice was heard shouting “help me” from the property.

Bodycam footage, released by police on Facebook on Monday, shows two Cobb County Police officers arriving on the scene and asking resident Justin Carr: “Is there some screaming going on or something?”

As Carr steps down the porch steps to meet the officers, his wife Tessa Carr opens the door and is seen trying to stop two dogs from running outside.

But Zeta, the family’s brown and white “sweet bird mix” dog, breaks loose and runs into the yard barking.

The officers are heard shouting orders before one draws a taser and shines a light on the animal while a second opens fire with his gun, striking and killing the dog.

Footage shows two officers arriving at the home in Cobb County ( Cobb County Police Department )

“Tonight, Cobb County police came to my house for a ‘noise complaint’ after we just got back from eating dinner, then proceeded to shoot and kill our beloved Zeta. She was the sweetest dog we’ve ever owned,” Carr posted on Facebook one day after the shooting.

“I will be going after Cobb PD with every ounce of energy I have. Zeta did not deserve this. RIP Zeta, forever our baby girl,” he added.

In a press conference on Monday, Cobb County Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer said that the incident was “tense and unpleasant” for all involved and that an internal investigation is now underway.

“Is there something that we could have done? I don’t. I don’t know that there is, but that’s something that will have to be asked.” he said.

“I believe that this family and our officers have the same exact goal, and that is not to see this happen again if we can, if we can help it.”

The two officers are still on duty, said police.

Carr told Fox5 Atlanta he plans to take legal action against police.