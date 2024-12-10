Five-year-old girl dies following attack by pet Rottweilers
A five-year-old girl has died after her family’s pet Rottweilers brutally attacked her in the backyard of their California home.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the property in a gated community on Palomino Drive in Covina, Los Angeles County, at around 12 p.m. on Sunday.
The little girl was rushed to hospital with injuries where she was pronounced dead at around 1:30 p.m.
Police said two dogs, a 10-year-old Rottweiler and a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix, had attacked the little girl, reported ABC7.
She had lived with the animals her entire life without any previous reported issues, police said.
Two other dogs were also living in the home at the time of the attack.
Aerial helicopter footage showed dogs wandering around the property following the attack.
Now, all four dogs have been removed from the home by authorities.
No other family members were injured in the incident, said the Associated Press.
The Independent has contacted the LA County Sheriff’s Department for further information.
