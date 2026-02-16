Thousands likely exposed to black mold on classic Disney World ride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black mold has been removed from the “It’s a Small World” ride at Walt Disney World in Florida after thousands of visitors were likely exposed, according to a report.

One eagle-eyed visitor spotted what appeared to be black mold in the Italy scene of the classic Magic Kingdom ride, which takes visitors on a boat trip showcasing cultures from around the world backed by a catchy theme song.

The user shared a video to X on Friday, noting that the ride appeared to have been scrubbed clean. They later added an undated photo to the thread that appeared to show a thick line of black mold stretching across a gondola, according to Disney news site Inside the Magic. It was not immediately clear when the photo was taken or how long the apparent mold was on the ride.

“They finally did it! Disney has cleaned the thick black mold line on this little gondola on it’s a small world,” one user noted, in a post that has since been viewed over 600,000 times.

The post spread quickly with some fans expressing concern as black mold can cause respiratory issues and allergic reactions, especially with long-term exposure. The Independent has contacted Walt Disney World for comment.

One eagle-eyed visitor spotted what appeared to be black mold in the Italy scene of the classic Magic Kingdom ride ( Steven Lopez 7/CC0 )

Some Disney enthusiasts noted their concerns on Reddit, according to Inside the Magic, with one user claiming: “Fans are heartbroken.”

The black mold is the latest incident involving a Disney attraction. The company made headlines in late December after an employee was injured jumping in front of a massive boulder that fell off its track during the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” show.

The employee, Robert Herrick, was knocked to the ground trying to stop the 400-pound prop boulder from crashing into the audience. Herrick said the Indiana Jones stunt attraction had operated in the park for decades without incident. Ever since, the show has been performed without the boulder.

In March 2025, a walk-in cooler at EPCOT caught on fire, causing large smoke plumes over the park. Photos and video showed black smoke filling the sky at the Disney complex. Guests were evacuated from the ride “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” at the time.

Officials said the fire quickly put out by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District fire department.