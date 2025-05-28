R&B singer Cassie gives birth to third child as Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer and actor known simply as Cassie, has welcomed her third child, a son.

The news arrived Wednesday in the midst of the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, at which Cassie is an essential witness. She finished testifying earlier this month while visibly pregnant over four emotional days on the stand, during which she described being beaten and raped by a man she once loved.

Reports from multiple media outlets said Cassie gave birth in a New York hospital Tuesday.

Stylist Deonte Nash, who worked for Combs for a decade, testified Wednesday that he talked to Cassie the previous day to congratulate her on the birth.

Cassie, 38, is perhaps best known for the platinum-selling 2006 hit single “Me & U." She married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019. Their first daughter, Frankie Stone Fine, was born that same year and they welcomed their second daughter, Sunny Cinco Fine, in 2021.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie has.

Combs, 55, is on trial in New York on charges that he exploited his status as an entertainment executive to force women, including Cassie, into drug-fueled “freak-offs” with male sex workers and engaged in other abusive acts against people who relied on him for their careers.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After departing the trial, Cassie, who dated Combs for a decade, released a statement through her lawyer saying she hoped her testimony helps others “heal from the abuse and fear.”

Representatives for Cassie and Fine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

AP writer Mike R. Sisak and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.