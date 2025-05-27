Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorado residents have been left scratching their heads over a new $20 million walkway in the state capital, branding it as “completely unnecessary” and a waste of taxpayer money, with one even questioning: “Who is this for?”

The renderings for the project – meant to celebrate Colorado’s 150th anniversary as a state – were unveiled by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week, prompting less than positive responses online.

“I’m thrilled that Coloradans can now visualize this walkway and its amazing positive impact on our community,” Polis wrote. “Now, when Coloradans of all ages come to visit our State Capitol, they can more easily access and enjoy Lincoln Veterans Park while enjoying and learning from art from local artists.”

Comments from members of the public on Polis’ social media posts about the project have been, for the most part, negative.

“I understand no public funds are being spent, however this is a public space,” wrote one user. “This bridge feels like a clunky, over the top solution. Isn’t there a simpler way to approach this that doesn’t destroy the experience of civic center?”

Added another: “This is so strange. Who is this for? Where are they parking and where are they walking to? Us peasants simply take the bus to Colfax and Lincoln and use the crosswalk.”

“Just think of all the good this money being used could have gone toward”, wrote a third, with another adding simply: “Waste of time and money. Completely unnecessary.”

open image in gallery Rendering of new pedestrian bridge in Denver, Colorado ( Studio Gang/ Governor Jared Polis/Facebook )

Polis announced the plans to build the bridge last year, with a price tag of between $18 million to $20 million that would use both private and public funding. According to the governor's office, the bridge is intended to resemble Colorado's flowing rivers.

John Deffenbaugh, President and CEO of Historic Denver, said the bridge was out of place in Denver's historic Civic Center area and does “nothing right.”

"It doesn't take pedestrians from A to B in a way which is convenient for them,” Deffenbaugh told 9News. "It's a national historic landmark. It's a historic district.

“There are several layers of policy documentation to protect the evolution of this site to ensure it evolves in keeping with its historic characteristics. This bridge really plows right through everything that makes this park great."

Historic Denver had been aware of the project since August of last year and was initially expecting a ground-level crossing improvement.

"We were really hopeful that it was going to be a ground-level crossing experience with enhancements to crosswalks, enhancements to paving, really something to improve Lincoln and Broadway," Deffenbaugh Deffenbaugh told 9News.

"Unfortunately, that's morphed into a huge raised overpass over Lincoln, which really just drops people off at the corner of Broadway and Colfax for no reason."