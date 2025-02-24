Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food chain Denny’s became the latest restaurant to crack under the pressure of the egg shortage, announcing Monday some locations are adding a surcharge to some of its most popular dishes.

The news comes as the country deals with rising egg prices thanks to the impact of pervasive and widespread H5N1 bird flu.

“Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that incudes eggs,” the company said in a statement emailed to The Independent on Monday.

“This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage,” the South Carolina-based business wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how much the costs are going up in the impacted market. Company officials declined to provide specifics on the markets impacted.

open image in gallery Restaurant chain Denny’s said Monday that it would add a temporary surcharge to egg dishes at some locations due to country’s egg shortage. The pricing would be market-by-market ( Getty Images )

Denny’s said it would continue to look for ways to provide options for customers on its menu.

The move comes following a similar announcement made by Waffle House earlier in the month. The southern chain said a 50-cent surcharge per egg would be effective at the beginning of the month.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” Waffle House wrote in a statement. “We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.”

Notably, Denny’s is more widespread than Waffle House, with more than 1,300 locations across the U.S. However, last year the chain announced that it would close some restaurants.

Bird flu that led to the culling of millions of egg-laying chickens has resulted in sky high prices and empty grocery aisles. President Donald Trump has said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins would be working on the issue.

open image in gallery The national egg shortage is tied to a nationwide outbreak of H5N1 bird flu. In response to the virus, millions of egg-laying chickens have been killed ( AFP via Getty Images )

“She knows everything about it and she’s going to be a fantastic secretary,” the president noted. “I’m hearing so much about eggs; you’ll figure it out and you’ve got to figure something out fast, but we inherited all of the problems.”

The administration has largely blamed their predecessors for consumer woes.