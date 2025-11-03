Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 9-15 includes Demi Moore and Miranda Lambert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 9-15:

Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 77. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 74. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 66. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 65. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 61. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 55. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 55. Actor Jason Antoon (“NCIS: Hawai’i”) is 54. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 52. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 48. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 47. Country singer Chris Lane is 41. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 37.

Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 91. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ″Beloved”) is 88. Country singer Donna Fargo is 84. Lyricist Tim Rice is 81. Actor Jack Scalia is 75. Director Roland Emmerich (“The Patriot,” “Independence Day”) is 70. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 69. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 66. Author Neil Gaiman is 65. Actor Vanessa Angel (“Kingpin”) is 62. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 62. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 62. Actor Michael Jai White is 61. Country singer Chris Cagle is 57. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 57. Actor Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 55. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. Rapper Warren G is 55. Actor Walton Goggins (“Fallout,” “The Shield”) is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 51. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 50. Rapper-actor Eve is 47. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 46. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 43. Singer Miranda Lambert is 42. Actor Josh Peck (“Ice Age,” “Drake and Josh”) is 39. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 35. Actor Genevieve Buechner (“UnREAL”) is 34. Actor Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 31. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Riverdale,” “Mad Men”) is 26. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 25.

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 87. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 80. Singer-keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and Survivor) is 75. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 74. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 72. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 72. Singer Dave Alvin is 70. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 69. Actor Stanley Tucci is 65. Actor Demi Moore is 63. Actor Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 61. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 58. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 56. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 54. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 51. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 48. Musician Jon Batiste is 39. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Tye Sheridan (“X-Men” movies) is 29.

Nov. 12: Singer Brian Hyland is 82. Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 82. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 81. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 81. Singer Neil Young is 80. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 78. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 75. Actor Megan Mullally is 67. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Ghosts,” “Devious Maids”) is 54. Actor Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 52. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ″The Brothers”) is 51. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 51. Singer-actor Tevin Campbell is 49. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 47. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 46. Actor Ryan Gosling is 45. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Anne Hathaway is 43. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 41. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 35.

Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 84. Blues singer John Hammond is 83. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 79. Actor Joe Mantegna is 78. Actor Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 77. Actor Tracy Scoggins (“The Colbys,” “Lois and Clark”) is 72. Actor Chris Noth (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Sex and the City”) is 71. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 70. Actor Rex Linn (“Young Sheldon,” “CSI: Miami”) is 69. Actor Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” ″Schindler’s List”) is 66. Actor Neil Flynn (“The Middle,” “Scrubs”) is 65. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 61. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 58. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 58. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” ″The Phantom of the Opera”) is 56. Actor Jordan Bridges (“Rizzoli and Isles”) is 52. Actor Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” ″True Blood”) is 50. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 47. Actor Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 45. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” ″Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 34.

Nov. 14: Guitarist James Young of Styx is 76. Musician Stephen Bishop is 74. Pianist Yanni is 71. Actor Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 64. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 64. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 61. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” ″Seinfeld”) is 61. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose’ is 60. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 57. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 56. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 53. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 50. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 50. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 48. Rapper Shyheim is 48. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 46. Actor Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Silence”) is 46. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 44. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 39. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 34.

Nov. 15: Singer Petula Clark is 93. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law & Order”) is 85. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 80. Actor Bob Gunton (TV’s “24,” film’s “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 80. Actor Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 74. Actor-director James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 72. News correspondent John Roberts is 69. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 68. Comedian Judy Gold is 63. Actor Rachel True (“Half and Half”) is 59. Rapper E-40 is 58. Country singer Jack Ingram is 55. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 53. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 52. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 51. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 51. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 51. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 49. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 48. Rapper B.o.B is 37. Actor Shailene Woodley is 34. Actor Emma Dumont (Film’s “Oppenheimer,” TV’s “Bunheads”) is 31.