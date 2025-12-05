Chaos at Detroit Airport after ground stop for Delta flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport, including those operated by Delta subsidiaries, were grounded Friday at the McNamara Terminal amid a computer outage that halted check-ins and left long lines.

In a statement to The Independent, a Delta spokesperson said: “Due to a technical connectivity issue in Detroit, Delta has issued a ground stop for all flights at DTW airport this morning. Delta teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible with safety remaining our priority.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers who should monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com.”

It is unclear if the Cloudflare outage, which occurred early Friday morning, is responsible for the Delta outage. The major Cloudflare issue briefly knocked large portions of the web offline, affecting sites like X, Substack, Canva and even outage tracker Down Detector.

Detroit Metro Airport said the issue is limited to Delta and is not affecting any other airlines. The airport posted about Friday’s delays on social media just after 7 a.m. E.T.

The Wayne County Airport Authority team is in the McNamara Terminal handing out concession vouchers to affected passengers, airport officials said around 8:20 a.m.

“We’re committed to supporting our customers during this time,” the airport said on Facebook.

Airport servers indicate IT maintenance is underway, ClickOnDetroit.com reports. The FAA has issued a ground stop until 8:30 a.m., with a 30- to 60-percent chance of extension.

DTW is Delta’s second-largest hub and a key Eastern US gateway to Asia and Europe, with more than 348 daily departures to 106 destinations worldwide.

More to come...