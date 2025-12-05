Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chaos at Detroit Airport after ground stop for Delta flights

The issue affects only Delta, not other airlines at the Michigan airport

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 05 December 2025 09:18 EST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Delta First Officer Eric Wesley speaks on pilot training with MTSU

Delta flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport, including those operated by Delta subsidiaries, were grounded Friday at the McNamara Terminal amid a computer outage that halted check-ins and left long lines.

In a statement to The Independent, a Delta spokesperson said: “Due to a technical connectivity issue in Detroit, Delta has issued a ground stop for all flights at DTW airport this morning. Delta teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible with safety remaining our priority.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers who should monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com.”

It is unclear if the Cloudflare outage, which occurred early Friday morning, is responsible for the Delta outage. The major Cloudflare issue briefly knocked large portions of the web offline, affecting sites like X, Substack, Canva and even outage tracker Down Detector.

Detroit Metro Airport said the issue is limited to Delta and is not affecting any other airlines. The airport posted about Friday’s delays on social media just after 7 a.m. E.T.

Delta flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport, including those operated by Delta subsidiaries, were grounded Friday at the McNamara Terminal amid a computer outage that halted check-ins and left long lines
Delta flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport, including those operated by Delta subsidiaries, were grounded Friday at the McNamara Terminal amid a computer outage that halted check-ins and left long lines (Getty Images)

The Wayne County Airport Authority team is in the McNamara Terminal handing out concession vouchers to affected passengers, airport officials said around 8:20 a.m.

“We’re committed to supporting our customers during this time,” the airport said on Facebook.

Airport servers indicate IT maintenance is underway, ClickOnDetroit.com reports. The FAA has issued a ground stop until 8:30 a.m., with a 30- to 60-percent chance of extension.

DTW is Delta’s second-largest hub and a key Eastern US gateway to Asia and Europe, with more than 348 daily departures to 106 destinations worldwide.

More to come...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in