Watch live: Aftermath of Delta plane crash after flight 4819 flips over in Toronto
Watch live morning scenes of the wreckage of a Delta Airlines passenger jet at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, 18 February, one day after the plane flipped upside down upon landing with 80 people on board.
The aircraft was flying from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport when made a dramatic crash-landing as it flipped over at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with one child among the 18 people sustaining injuries.
Flight 4819 slammed into the tarmac at around 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday.
All passengers and crew onboard the overturned CRJ900 twin-jet are believed to have survived, with the majority of people sustaining minor to moderate injuries.
It’s not yet known why the plane turned over upon arrival. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and has deployed a team to the scene. Departures and arrivals have resumed after Toronto airport operations briefly ceased due to the crash.
