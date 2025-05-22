D.C. teen accidentally shoots and kills herself while filming social media video, cops say
A 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed herself while filming a social media video in Washington, D.C., police said.
Officers responded to a Northeast D.C. apartment just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting and discovered a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Authorities believe the gun accidentally went off while the teen was recording a video to share on social media.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the girl was handling a firearm while recording a video for social media when the weapon discharged, striking her in the upper body,” police said in a statement.
Multiple people, including at least one adult, were home at the time of the shooting. The firearm has also been recovered, police said.
Cops who arrived at the scene performed lifesaving measures on the teen, but she died from her injuries. D.C. police have not shared the name of the girl.
Authorities are investigating the incident as an “accidental shooting,” Fox 5 reported.
Neighbors told the news station they were sorry to hear about the young girl’s loss.
“I pray for the parents of that individual. God should give them strength, because I’m sure, they are tired of guns,” neighbor Wokie Jones said.
Chief Pamela Smith said the shooting was “a devastating reminder of the dangers of weapons getting into the hands of young people.”
Smith added: “Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners.”
