The family of a victim in the deadly Washington, D.C. collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter filed claims against the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army worth $250 million.

The wife of Casey Crafton, a 40-year-old husband and father on board the American Airlines flight, filed federal forms on Tuesday, listing $50 million for personal injury and $200 million for wrongful death. The claims are the first step in a process outlined by the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows people to sue the federal government for injury, death or loss of property.

The government now has six months to respond to these forms — and if they reject them or don’t take action within that time, Crafton’s wife will have the right to file federal lawsuits within two years, according to the law firm.

“I expect they’ll ignore this entirely and never respond, which is therefore a denial, or they’ll wait until five months and 29 days to deny it, because they never accept it and confess error,” attorney Robert Clifford told The Independent.

Crafton, who worked for an aviation consulting firm, was returning from a business trip in Wichita, Kansas when he was killed in the crash, along with everyone else on board both aircraft.

open image in gallery Casey Crafton, his wife Rachel Crafton and their three sons. Casey, 40, was killed in the collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over Washington, D.C. last month ( Clifford Law Offices )

He had been married to his wife, Rachel, for sixteen years. They had three sons together.

“Casey was an incredible human being,” Clifford said in a statement. “He was a giver. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed coaching his boys on their youth soccer and little league baseball teams. They will be grieving him for the rest of their lives that will never be the same.”

Chicago-based Clifford Law, who are representing the family, has also launched a separate investigation into “potential claims of willful neglect" by airlines operating near the airport where the crash occurred.

The Army is not able to comment on the claims, spokesperson Maj. Montrell Russell told The Independent.

“Out of respect for the deceased, their families, and the ongoing investigation, it is inappropriate for the Army to comment on any speculation regarding claims or potential litigation,” Russell said. “Our primary focus is on supporting the families and ensuring the safety of our Soldiers and the public.”

open image in gallery The debris of the American Airlines jet floating in the Potomac River following last month’s collision ( via REUTERS )

The FAA also declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

On January 29, all 64 people on board the American Airlines jet and three people on board the Black Hawk helicopter died when the aircrafts collided over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Now the National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the crash, alongside the military and the FAA.

The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash. While a preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the incident, the agency has said a final report would take one to two years, according to USA Today.