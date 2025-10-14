Trial date set for deadliest US air disaster in more than 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has set an April 2027 trial date for lawsuits over the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. that killed 67 people in January.

The collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes set the trial date Tuesday at a hearing with lawyers for victims and defendants, including American Airlines and the U.S. government.

“We are not going to dishonor the people who lost their lives, their family and friends, and we are not going to dishonor the employees of the defendants who work hard to ensure safety by dragging this thing along,” Reyes said at the hearing in Washington.

American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lead attorneys for plaintiffs either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for one.

open image in gallery Part of an American Airlines jet is lifted from the Potomac River after it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The trial will include at least two lawsuits filed so far against American Airlines and the U.S. The lawsuits, both filed in September, also name PSA Airlines, which was operating the flight, as a defendant.

PSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

open image in gallery All 67 people onboard the jet and helicopter were killed in the January crash ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

American Eagle Flight 5342 was on approach to Reagan when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The helicopter was above the published helicopter route altitude.

In a prior statement, American defended its safety record and said it would "defend American and PSA Airlines against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident."