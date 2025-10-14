Trial date set for deadliest US air disaster in more than 20 years
A federal judge has set an April 2027 trial date for lawsuits over the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. that killed 67 people in January.
The collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years.
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes set the trial date Tuesday at a hearing with lawyers for victims and defendants, including American Airlines and the U.S. government.
“We are not going to dishonor the people who lost their lives, their family and friends, and we are not going to dishonor the employees of the defendants who work hard to ensure safety by dragging this thing along,” Reyes said at the hearing in Washington.
American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lead attorneys for plaintiffs either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for one.
The trial will include at least two lawsuits filed so far against American Airlines and the U.S. The lawsuits, both filed in September, also name PSA Airlines, which was operating the flight, as a defendant.
PSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
American Eagle Flight 5342 was on approach to Reagan when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The helicopter was above the published helicopter route altitude.
In a prior statement, American defended its safety record and said it would "defend American and PSA Airlines against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident."