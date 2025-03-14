Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

"Stumpy" might be no more, but the folk hero's legend lives on.

The iconic Cherry Blossom shot to fame for his look early in the pandemic and became a viral smash. Now, the tree has been removed, but that doesn't mean reminders of Stumpy aren't still in Washington, D.C., as Cherry Blossom season returns.

Stumpy gained popularity in 2020 when a Reddit user posted a photo of the tree. He was named "Stumpy" because of the way he looked: a little gnarled and stumpy. Despite the fame, the tree had to be removed in the years that followed. It still lives on in people's hearts and a mascot was created in its image to cheer on local runners.

The tree's descendants will also soon return to the area, but not Stumpy. A local reporter made a note of the missing icon this week when she spotted the mascot.

"Thanks for reminding me about the loss of Stumpy," replied social media user @kreadstoomuch.

There's little under a week left until the National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off and 1.6 million attendees descend on the nation's capital. Beautiful blooms are expected to fill branches in another two to three weeks.

Many who had previously visited the area and posed with the "popular folk-hero tree" may be disappointed to learn of his — yes, his — removal.

open image in gallery The beloved folk hero tree ‘Stumpy’ became famous online at around the beginning of the Covid pandemic. He has since been removed from his spot near the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Why was Stumpy, age 25, uprooted from his signature spot? Blame climate change.

He’s a victim of failing seawalls, according to the National Park Service. Twice a day, Stumpy would stand amid brackish waters around the Tidal Basin — located in the front of the memorial — during high tide. The water level has risen by about 13 inches since the seawall’s construction in the 1940s, The Associated Press stated.

That wasn’t the only threat to Stumpy’s life. With a reduced canopy of leaves to block the sun’s harsh rays, direct solar radiation was scalding Stumpy

“[With] these factors, combined with depleted and compacted soils and old age, compounded with advancing fungi, Stumpy has entered what arborists refer to as a ‘mortality spiral,’” the agency explained.

open image in gallery Stumpy and other trees in the area were the victims of rising water levels. The National Park Service said he had entered a ‘mortality spiral’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Stumpy had been pruned by the National Mall’s arborist team. Because the tree had enough small and short roots present, it was able to sustain life and produce blossoms each spring despite the environmental hazards to its health.

But, Stumpy needed to move on, the National Park Service said, along with more than 100 other trees to make way for a massive repair project for the seawall protecting the Tidal Basin.

Because he was weak, they said he would not survive an attempt to be moved.

“It would be doubtful that the roots and woody portions of the trees would stay intact during such a move. Science tells us that survival would be doubtful and perhaps financially irresponsible,” the agency said.

open image in gallery The spirit of Stumpy lives on through cloning. Four trees that are genetic matches of the cherry tree are reportedly alive and well ( Getty Images )

Stumpy is no longer just online famous. News of his removal last May earned visits from diplomats and bottles of liquor, according to NBC 4.

The National Arboretum used clippings from Stumpy to create trees that are genetic matches to be planted in the park upon completion of the seawall project in spring 2026. Four of them are reportedly alive and well.

The other trees that were removed would be mulched and returned to their home. When the project is finished, 277 cherry trees will be planted as replacements.

“The park replaces about 90 cherry trees every year and looks forward to completing the Tidal Basin work and not only planting more than 270 new cherry trees, but creating conditions where the trees can thrive for generations to come,” it said.