Are clocks changing this year? Senate takes up issue days before daylight saving time

Standard time is set to resume across the United States this Sunday

David Shepardson
Tuesday 28 October 2025 17:33 EDT
When is daylight saving time?

The U.S. Senate has once again stalled on efforts to make daylight saving time permanent, failing to reach consensus on ending the twice-yearly clock changes.

Republican Senator Rick Scott attempted to revive the bill, first unanimously approved in March 2022, on Wednesday.

However, Senator Tom Cotton swiftly opposed any move to fast-track the legislation.

The contentious daylight saving time debate has spanned years
The contentious daylight saving time debate has spanned years (SEBASTIAN KAHNERT/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

This contentious debate has spanned years, even garnering support from Donald Trump and undergoing a legislative hearing earlier this year, but a resolution remains elusive.

Standard time is set to resume across the United States this Sunday.

