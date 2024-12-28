Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Canadian supermodel was found dead and an unidentified man has been hospitalized after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a million-dollar home in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Dayle Haddon, 76, was found in a second-floor bedroom of a detached in-law suite at a home on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, according to 6ABC News.

First responders who arrived at the home at 6:30 a.m. Friday first found a 76-year-old man who was semi-conscious on the first floor of the house. He was taken to a nearby hospital before responders learned that Haddon was still inside.

Efforts to revive Haddon were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A “high level of carbon monoxide” on the property, according to the New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company.

open image in gallery Dayle Haddon, 76, was found in a second-floor bedroom of the million-dollar home onn Friday ( Getty )

Aside from the man who was hospitalized, two medics were also taken to the hospital due to exposure. An officer was also treated at the scene for injuries with all three in stable condition, the police department said.

Police believe a heating unit malfunctioned causing the high levels of carbon monoxide.

“It is believed a heating unit, a boiler unit, is the source of the carbon monoxide,” Det. Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky of the Solebury Twp. Police Department said. “The initial readings on EMS and fire company arrival were extremely high, so we’re treating this as a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.”

The “old farmhouse” dates back to 1711 and is owned by Haddon’s daughter Ryan Haddon, who is a journalist, and her son-in-law Hallmark actor Marc Blucas, according to 6ABC News. It was purchased in 2012 for $1 million and had been completely restored, Blucas told Wide Open Country.

open image in gallery Police believe a heating unit malfunctioned causing the high levels of carbon monoxide ( WPVI )

Ryan Haddon posted a tribute to her mother on Friday.

“She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend,” her daughter said. “She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many.”

The former supermodel had signed four contracts with major cosmetic companies over the course of her career, including Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal.

She had been featured on the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan, and Sports Illustrated in 1973.

“I always trust the timing of things,” Ryan continued. “There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete.”

open image in gallery Dayle Haddon, pictured in 2024, was a UNICEF Ambassador and founded the New York-based WomenOne charity ( Getty )

Haddon wrote two books, was a UNICEF Ambassador and founded the New York-based WomenOne charity focused on delivering access to quality education to every girl in the world, according to her website.

“The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm,” Ryan continued in her tribute. “Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt.

“She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.”