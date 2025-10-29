Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The principal at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas has been removed after she held a meeting exclusively with Black students to blame them for the school's academic reputation.

Principal Chandra Hooper-Barnett called the meeting only with Black students discuss the school’s recent “B” academic rating, sparking outrage among parents.

"He said that Principal Barnett stated that those students, the Black students, were the reason why the school had a B rating," Jennifer Bush, the parents of a sophomore at the school, told the Dallas Morning News.

Bush told the paper that she was "livid," noting that her son has a 3.5 GPA and is in advanced placement and college classes.

“She’s Black as well. You have a historical position ... and this is what you do. That’s insane,” Bush told the paper.

Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Chandra Hooper-Barnett has been removed from her position at the Dallas-area school after she allegedly called a meeting with Black students to blame them for the school's "B" academic rating ( Dallas Independent School District )

According to Fox 4 News, the school previously had a “C” rating, so its academic performance has actually improved over the last year. But parents still felt that Black students were being blamed for the school’s rating not being high.

"The principal stated how [the Black students] are the reason for the B rating. And it was not like 'oh you guys helped raise it to a B,' it was 'you guys are the reason we are not an A school,'" Jennifer, a Woodrow Wilson parent, told the broadcaster.

The mother said that Barnett needed to be removed, as the trust between the school and the families had been "broken" by her alleged targeting of Black students.

Woodrow Wilson has a student population of 2,000, about 6 percent of whom are Black. Following the meeting and the blowback, Barnett issued a letter to parents taking responsibility for the incident.

"The decision to hold that meeting and subsequent discussion that transpired was not appropriate," she wrote. "I take full ownership and responsibility for what occurred, and I want to assure you that it was never my intent to single out or cause harm to any group of students."

On Monday, the Dallas Independent School District sent a letter to parents informing them that Barnett would no longer serve as the principal, and that Danielle Peters would take over as interim.

The statement, sent by Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, confirmed that the meeting Barnett called was not sanctioned by the district. The letter did not include details of what actually happened during the meeting.

The Independent has requested comment from the Dallas ISD.