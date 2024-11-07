Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A cyclist has claimed he was run over by an ambulance – and then billed $1,800 for it to take him to hospital.

William Hoesch, 71, was cycling through Rainier in Columbia County, Oregon, in October 2022 when an ambulance driving back from another incident made a right turn and crashed into him, according to a lawsuit seen by The Oregonian.

Hoesch suffered a fractured nose, scrapes, and other injuries and his bicycle was crushed under the ambulance’s wheel, the suit claims.

In an initial police report, Oregon Police said the ambulance driver was driving at a speed between two and 10 mph when they reported hearing a thump, pulled over to see what had happened, and found Hoesch injured. The 71-year-old, meanwhile, told police he was cycling at between five and 10 mph when the ambulance surprised him by crossing him, The Oregonian reported.

The same ambulance that struck Hoesch took him to hospital for treatment.

But Hoesch alleges he was then hit with a $1,862 bill for the ambulance journey.

Now, he is suing the ambulance provider Columbia River Fire & Rescue, seeking $997,000 in damages.

This includes $900,000 compensation for the “pain and suffering” caused by the accident, $47,000 for medical expenses and $50,000 for the cost of his future estimated medical bills as he continues to suffer debilitated motion, compromised his grip strength and other injuries, the suit claims.

The Independent has contacted Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Oregon State Police for comment.