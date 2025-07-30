Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard after a huge cyberattack prompted safety concerns in St. Paul.

In the early hours of last Friday, the city’s cybersecurity protection systems detected “suspicious activity” on its network, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said during a Tuesday press conference.

“We now know this was not a system glitch or technical error. This was a deliberate, coordinated, digital attack, carried out by a sophisticated external actor, intentionally and criminally targeting our city’s information infrastructure,” Carter warned.

In response to the cyberattack and at the request of the city, Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate, issued an executive order activating cyber protection assets from the Minnesota National Guard.

open image in gallery Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard after a huge cyberattack prompted safety concerns in St. Paul ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

“We are committed to working alongside the City of Saint Paul to restore cybersecurity as quickly as possible,” Walz said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday.

He continued: “The Minnesota National Guard’s cyber forces will collaborate with city, state, and federal officials to resolve the situation and mitigate lasting impacts. Above all, we are committed to protecting the safety and security of the people of Saint Paul.”

Carter said at the press conference local officials took “swift action to defend our systems” by retaining two cybersecurity firms “to support our recovery” and working with local, state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, “to trace the source and scope of the breach.”

Local officials shut down the city’s information systems on Monday “to contain the threat,” which is the source of some outages, including the loss of Wi-Fi in city buildings, according to the mayor.

Carter said later in the press conference that 911 services were operating “as normal,” but the city has experienced some “back-end” challenges.

“We recognize that these outages have created inconveniences for residents and city staff alike. While these disruptions are difficult, they are necessary steps to limit exposure, preserve system integrity, and protect sensitive information as our investigation and recovery efforts continue,” Carter said.

The mayor said the National Guard’s cyber security experts were “actively assisting” the city.

Carter also noted he was issuing a local declaration of emergency “to give our teams the tools we need to move quickly and respond with the urgency this situation demands.”