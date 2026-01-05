Cuba confirms 32 officers were killed during US attack on Venezuela

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirty-two Cuban officers were killed in Venezuela over the weekend during an American military operation, the Cuban government has confirmed, marking the first official acknowledgement of the fatalities.

According to a statement broadcast on Cuban state television on Sunday night, the military and police personnel were engaged in a mission undertaken by the Caribbean nation's military at the behest of the Venezuelan government.

The precise nature of their work in the South American country remains undisclosed. However, Cuba and Venezuela share a close alliance, with Havana having dispatched military and police forces to assist in various operations over several years.

“You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew Sunday night from Florida back to Washington. “There was a lot of death on the other side. No death on our side.”

Cuba’s government announced two days of mourning.

“Faithful to their responsibilities for security and defense, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell after fierce resistance in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of the bombings of the facilities,” the official statement added.

open image in gallery Cubans attends a rally in Havana, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in solidarity with Venezuela after the U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved )

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was due to appear in a U.S. court on Monday after his weekend capture by American forces, with U.S. President Donald Trump leaving open the possibility of another incursion if the United States doesn't get its way with the country'sinterim leader.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he could order another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with U.S. efforts to open up its oil industry and stop drug trafficking. He also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico and said Cuba's communist regime "looks like it's ready to fall" on its own.

The remarks by Trump came on the eve of Maduro's scheduled appearance on Monday before a federal judge in New York. Maduro was detained during a military raid on Saturday in Caracas that drew international concern and plunged Venezuela into uncertainty.

Trump administration officials have portrayed the seizure as a law-enforcement action to hold Maduro accountable for criminal charges filed in 2020 that accuse him of narco-terrorism conspiracy. But Trump himself has said other factors were at play, saying the raid was prompted in part by an influx of Venezuelan immigrants to the United States and the country's decision to nationalize U.S. oil interests decades ago.

"We're taking back what they stole," he said aboard Air Force One as he returned on Sunday to Washington from Florida. "We're in charge."

Oil companies will return to Venezuela and rebuild the country's petroleum industry, Trump said. "They're going to spend billions of dollars and they're going to take the oil out of the ground," he said.

Global oil prices edged up in choppy trade as investors considered the implications of U.S. military action in Venezuela, while stock markets rose in Asia. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, Maduro's government remains in power in Caracas, and top officials have remained defiant.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who has taken over as interim leader, has said Maduro remains president and has contradicted Trump's claim that she is willing to work with the United States. Rodriguez, who also serves as oil minister, has long been considered the most pragmatic member of Maduro's inner circle.

Maduro, 63, faces charges that accuse him of providing support to major drug trafficking groups, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Tren de Aragua gang.

Prosecutors say he directed cocaine trafficking routes, used the military to protect shipments, sheltered violent trafficking groups and used presidential facilities to move drugs. The charges, first filed in 2020, were updated on Saturday to include his wife, Cilia Flores, who is accused of ordering kidnappings and murders.

Maduro has denied wrongdoing, and it could be several months before he stands trial.

The United States has deemed Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by allegations of massive irregularities. But Trump has dismissed the idea of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado taking over, saying she lacks support.

Machado was banned from the 2024 election but has said her ally Edmundo Gonzalez has a mandate to take the presidency and some international observers say he overwhelmingly won that vote.

On Sunday, Trump said his administration will try to work with Venezuela's current government to clamp down on drug trafficking and open up its oil industry, rather than pushing for elections to install new leaders.

Though Maduro has few allies on the world stage, many countries have questioned the legality of seizing a foreign head of state and called on the U.S. to respect international law. The U.N. Security Council planned to meet on Monday to discuss the U.S. attack, which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a dangerous precedent.

The attack has also raised questions in Washington, where opposition Democrats say they were misled by the administration about its Venezuela policy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due to brief top lawmakers on Capitol Hill later on Monday.

Once one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America, Venezuela's economy has collapsed over the past 20 years, sending about one in five Venezuelans abroad in one of the world's biggest exoduses. The removal of Maduro, a former bus driver who led Venezuela for more than 12 years after the death of strongman Hugo Chavez, could lead to even more destabilization in the nation of 28 million people.