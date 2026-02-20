Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cubans are increasingly turning to solar power, scrambling to install panels on homes, businesses, and even vehicles, as the island grapples with severe, extended blackouts.

This energy crisis is largely attributed to Washington's ongoing efforts to prevent oil shipments from reaching the Caribbean nation, exacerbating existing electricity generation shortfalls.

For years, US sanctions and a profound economic downturn have severely hampered the Cuban government's ability to procure sufficient fuel. The situation has worsened recently due to a significant reduction in shipments from Venezuela and Mexico, reportedly influenced by US tariff threats.

While the Cuban government, supported by Chinese financing and equipment donations, has made strides, installing over 1,000 megawatts of solar generation in the past year and pledging to double this capacity, many private citizens are now taking matters into their own hands.

Havana resident Roberto Sarriga explained his decision to Reuters: "Given the frequent outages, which pretty much stop you from doing anything, a friend offered to help me invest in panels and set everything up."

For Mr Sarriga, the solar panels provide crucial lifelines, enabling internet access, charging his phone so he can be reached, and powering a television to keep his elderly mother entertained with her favourite soap operas.

open image in gallery Solar panel technicians Denis Tamayo, 30, and Alejandro Guerra, 30, carry a solar panel on the rooftop of a building as Cubans grapple with an ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by fuel shortages ( REUTERS )

He added: "The idea was to at least have the basics covered."

The panels, imported and sold in dollars, are well out of reach of most Cubans, but have offered a solution for a growing class of private business owners and those who still receive money from relatives abroad.

The government, aiming to encourage such investments, late on Thursday announced new measures that would waive personal taxes for up to eight years for business people who undertake renewable energy projects.

Solar panel installer Raydel Cano, who works in homes and private businesses throughout the Cuban capital Havana, told Reuters demand had increased as fuel has run short in the past few weeks, leaving those with gas and diesel-driven generators in the lurch.

"Private businesses see themselves obligated to install panels," he said, noting that alternatives to fully renewable power had mostly become obsolete as the grid falters.

open image in gallery Solar panels are put on the rooftops of buildings as Cubans grapple with an ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by fuel shortages ( REUTERS )

Though installing solar panels demands a higher cost upfront, Havana cafe manager Dariem Soto-Navarro said with diesel increasingly difficult to buy, solar was the better option.

"In addition to being clean, green energy, it optimises operating costs," he said. "It is without a doubt one of the best solutions for entrepreneurs and private businesses."

Alejandro Arritola, who drives a tricycle-taxi with solar panels installed on the roof, told Reuters he had installed the panels to help him travel further when he runs out of gas.

"It extends my range and I don't have to use any gasoline," he said, noting that his family continues to get around with ease despite the shortages. "If there's no public transportation, it doesn't matter."

The Trump administration says its measures increase pressure for political change in Cuba. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was in Cuba's "best interest to make very dramatic changes very soon."

The UN has warned that if Cuba's energy needs are not met this could cause a humanitarian crisis. The island, already suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, has implemented rationing measures to protect essential services.

Russia, one of Cuba's last remaining oil suppliers, is preparing to send crude in the near future, Izvestia newspaper reported last week, without providing a specific date.