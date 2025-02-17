The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A leading member of a cult-like group of radical vegans linked to at least six deaths across the U.S. has been arrested in Maryland.

Court records showed that Ziz, a 34-year-old computer scientist known in court records by her legal name as Jack LaSota, was detained on misdemeanor charges in Allegany County on Monday.

Ziz is a key member — and the namesake — of a mysterious group of mostly transgender and non-binary young people known as the “Zizians”.

Also arrested in Maryland was Michelle “Jamie” Zajko, 32, who is a person of interest in two separate shootings in Pennsylvania and Vermont.

This story is breaking and will be updated.